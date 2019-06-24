Early Prime Day deal: save $30 on the Amazon Cloud Cam Security Camera

Amazon Prime Day is now just weeks away, and that means deep discounts on electronics, smart home devices, home items, and more. If you don't want to wait for the big July event to snag a deal, Amazon has a Prime Day deal now on its best-selling Could Cam Security Camera. For a limited time, you can get the Alexa-enabled security camera on sale for $89.99. That's a $30 discount and the lowest price we've found for the Amazon device.

The Amazon Cloud Cam keeps you connected while securing your home with a 1080p HD stream that you can view from your phone, tablet or computer. The compatible Cloud Cam will send alerts when motion is detected so you can monitor your home from anywhere. The security camera also features two-way audio so you can stay in touch with your household at all times. The Cloud Cam works with Amazon Alexa and includes night vision so you can see what's on in the dark. You can upgrade to a Cloud Cam subscription for advanced motion detection and video history.



Like we mentioned above, this is the best price we've found for the top-rated Cloud Cam Security Camera. We don't think the price will go much lower for Prime Day 2019, so if you're interested in this rare deal, you should take advantage today.

