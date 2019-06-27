Early Amazon Prime Day offer cuts price of AMD Ryzen 5 2600 processor to just £125

Amazon has released another tempting pre-Amazon Prime Day deal, cutting the price of the AMD Ryzen 5 2600 to just £124.97, which is one of the cheapest prices we've seen for this AMD processor.

That's a great price for an excellent little processor. With six cores and a base clock off 3.4GHz, it's a good choice if you're building a gaming PC. The fact that the price is so low means you'll be able to build a powerful budget gaming PC for even less cash – so you have more money to spend on games.

(Image credit: AMD) AMD Ryzen 5 2600 £174.99 £124.97 at Amazon

This six-core processor is an ideal CPU for gaming, and is powerful enough to multitask as well. So, if you like to stream the latest AAA games as you play them, this is a great choice for a fantastic price.View Deal

We're not sure how long this deal will last, but it's likely to beat many of the deals you'll see when Amazon Prime Day starts properly on July 15.