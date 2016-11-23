Don’t own a tablet? Amazon’s cheapest is now only £30 for Black Friday

Amazon is in deals overdrive right now, with offers on Amazon Dash buttons as well as the Amazon Fire TV stick – and if you don't own a tablet, today is the perfect time to buy one.

The cheapest Amazon Fire tablet, which is usually £50, is now down to £29.99 – that's for the 8GB version.

There's also a 16GB version of the Fire tablet – and we'd recommend you spend a little extra to get this version, which currently costs just £39.99.

Expect this deal to drop off tomorrow though, so you'll need to buy it by 11:59PM GMT tonight.