Don't miss - $200 off exclusive Black Friday deal on Samsung Galaxy S21 series

Samsung's Black Friday phone deals are landing early for TechRadar readers this week with exclusive price cuts of up to $200 on the Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus, and Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Retailing for $699 (was $799), $849 (was $999), and $999 (was $1,1099) respectively, the retailer is also throwing in $50 of Samsung Store credit with each purchase - a great little freebie that's useful for accessories.

As one of the better Black Friday deals out there for phone fans, this is a great chance to pick up your flagship of choice at a significant discount. We've only seen these devices go for $50 cheaper before so it's a match for the lowest price ever if you factor in your free Samsung Store credit.

Plus, if you're looking to save even more you can trade in an old device for an additional saving of up to $550. This applies to both unlocked and carrier devices and you can even hand over old phones with cracked screens and still get a rebate.

As previously stated, TechRadar readers are among the select few to get exclusive early access to these Samsung Black Friday deals - access that ends on November 19th. While that's still plenty of time to jump the queue and get your order in, we'd recommend acting fairly quickly if you're interested. We're already seeing some backorder queues on certain models so it's likely you could be waiting a while for delivery if this promotion is popular (hint: it probably will be).

Outside the US? See the best Samsung Galaxy deals in your region just below.

Black Friday Samsung Galaxy S21 deals

Samsung Galaxy S21: $799.99 Samsung Galaxy S21: $799.99 $699.99, plus $50 Samsung Store credit

Exclusive: Not only can TechRadar readers be the first in line to score themselves a nice little upfront price cut on Samsung's Black Friday Galaxy S21 deals this week, but you'll also get $50 of store credit on the house. While not the cheapest price ever, this is close and a great option considering how in-demand flagship devices are right now.

Trade-in: get up to $550 off in addition

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus: $999.99 Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus: $999.99 $849.99, plus $50 Samsung Store credit

And those same exclusive early Black Friday Samsung Galaxy S21 deals can also be found on the Plus model. This one's a great choice if you're looking for a bigger device but don't want to spend too much. Some of the colors on this device are currently on backorder until mid-December so we'd act quickly if you're interested in delivery this side of 2022.

Trade-in: get up to $550 off in addition

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: $1,199.99 Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: $1,199.99 $999.99, plus $50 Samsung Store credit

Alternatively, go all out and pick up TechRadar's favorite Android flagship with those same Black Friday Samsung Galaxy S21 deals this week. With a stunning 6.8-inch AMOLED screen and Snapdragon 888 chip, not many devices can match this lavish phone. Bear in mind delivery estimates are currently early December, so get your order in sooner rather than later.

Trade-in: get up to $550 off in addition

More exclusive early Samsung Black Friday deals

And, if you're looking for the latest early-bird promotions on other devices, we've got plenty more to check out on our main Black Friday phone deals page. Over there you'll find great prices on Google Pixels, iPhones, and even Galaxy Z foldable.

