DJI Osmo Pocket gets 24% price cut in Prime Day's best vlogging camera deal

The DJI Osmo Pocket is one of the best vlogging cameras around and one of its bundles has just received a huge 24% price cut as part of the Prime Day 2020 deals.

The unique Osmo Pocket is the only compact video camera to have a 3-axis gimbal, which ensures ultra-smooth videos and lets you pull off professional-looking camera moves like pans and tilts.

This bundle includes the very useful charging case, which both protects your Osmo Pocket and includes its own 1,500mAh battery to help boost your shooting time. For Amazon Prime day, you can pick it up for just $299.99, a saving of 24% on its usual price. (Not seeing the US? Scroll down for today's best Garmin deals in your region.)

DJI Osmo Pocket camera: $498 $299.99 at Amazon

The DJI Osmo is a one-stop shop for silky smooth, streaming ready footage thanks to its in-built gimble an ability to shoot 4K video at 60 FPS. Right now, this bundle is going for its lowest ever price at Amazon, so don't miss this rare deal on an awesome modern action camera.

View Deal

Even though it's barely bigger than an electric toothbrush, the DJI Osmo Pocket doesn't lack high-end video features – it can shoot 4K/60p video and pull off impressive effects like motion timelapses that you simply can't create with a smartphone.

The Osmo Pocket isn't quite as durable as an action camera and there have long been rumors about an Osmo Pocket 2, given this model camera out in 2018. But with no sign of a successor yet and the Osmo Pocket still maintaining its unique place in the world of vlogging cameras, we think this is an excellent deal for anyone who's looking to take a step up from smartphone video.

More camera deals

Looking for more camera deals? You'll find all the lowest prices from across the web right here, with offers available in the US, UK, and Australia.

TechRadar is rounding up all the top deals over the Prime Day sales period, and we’ve put all the best Prime Day deals in an easy-to-navigate article to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.