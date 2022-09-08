Dizo launches two new smartwatches with Bluetooth calling in India

Audio player loading…

Dizo has launched two new smartwatches with Bluetooth calling in India, Dizo Watch R Talk and Dizo Watch D Talk. The prices start from Rs. 3,999, although there is an introductory price for the watch.

As you can see, going by the names of these watches, these are updated versions of the Dizo Watch R and Dizo Watch D available in the Indian market.

Dizo Watch R Talk and Dizo Watch D Talk: pricing and availability

Dizo Watch R Talk is priced at Rs. 4,999 and it is available for a special introductory price of Rs. 3,799. Dizo Watch D Talk is priced at Rs. 3,999 and the special introductory price of Rs. 2,799. The watches will be available only in Flipkart like all other Dizo products.

Dizo Watch R Talk: key features and specifications

(Image credit: Dizo)

Dizo Watch R Talk is the round dial version, and it comes with a 1.3-inch AMOLED display. It is one with a resolution of 360 x 360 pixels and has a brightness of 500 nits. It also comes with an always-on display function.

The watch supports 150+ watch faces, including dynamic ones. Dizo Watch R Talk supports 110+ sports modes.

Dizo Watch R Talk comes with all sensors required, such as a 3-Axis accelerometer, optical heart rate sensor, SpO2 sensor, and wear detection. The watch also supports tracking features such as sleep tracking, sedentary reminder, menstrual cycle, distance, drinking reminder, music control, camera control, breath training and more.

It comes with a 300mAh battery and lasts up to 10 days with the calling feature turned off and five days turned on. The watch has a decent battery life with calling turned on because of its single chip for Bluetooth calling, unlike dual chips used in other budget watches.

Dizo Watch D Talk: key features and specifications

(Image credit: Dizo)

Dizo Watch D Talk has a square dial and a 1.8-inch LCD. And it comes with a brightness of 550 nits. It supports 150+ watch faces.

As we mentioned above, it supports 120+ sport modes and all the tracking functions that Dizo Watch R Talk supports. It also comes with all the sensors with the Dizo Watch R Talk.

Dizo Watch D Talk comes with a 260mAh battery and a battery life of 7 days with the calling turned off and two days turned on. The battery life for the watch with calling turned on is low because it still uses the older dual-chip setup.

Bluetooth calling is a must-have feature now.

Budget smartwatch makers are going crazy over Bluetooth calling and have released smartwatches with Bluetooth calling back to back. And it seems like the demand for Bluetooth calling smartwatches is rising manifold.

But one gripe about these budget smartwatches with calling features is that it takes a heavy toll on the battery life when turned on. The brands are trying to solve this problem, as we can see with Dizo Watch R Talk. It has a single chip for calling and other features, reducing power consumption and improving the claimed battery life.