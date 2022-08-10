Deverakonda's new film to stream on OTT from August 19

Audio player loading…

Pardon the slightly click-baity headline. The Deverakonda on it is Anand, and not his elder brother Vijay. The latter has a big-budget, high-profile Hindi and Telugu bi-lingual Liger set for release in theatres on August 25. Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Liger also features Ananya Pandey, and a cameo by former World Heavyweight Boxing champion Mike Tyson.

But ahead of it, Vijay's sibling Anand Deverakonda, who is an up and coming talent in his own right in the Telugu film industry, has his own movie Highway set for release.

Highway will stream directly on the Aha platform from August 19, the producers have announced. It is the platform for Telugu originals.

Highway is a psycho thriller

This is not the first time that an Anand's movie is set for direct premiere on OTT. His Middle Class Melodies streamed directly on Amazon Prime Video in November 2020 at the height of the pandemic in India. The film also seemed to carry a vibe tailor-made for the streaming platform. It was a quaint, unpretentious story of a young man in a small village near Guntur who struggles to set up a small eatery. The realistic nature of the film gave Anand a big break. His next movie, a suspense thriller, Pushpaka Vimanam, released in theatres, and did reasonably well.

His latest Highway is also said to be a psychological thriller. Directed and written by K V Guhan, the film's story is about a photographer Vishnu who falls in love with a girl. When things are going swimmingly well for the duo, they set out on a journey. In it, she gets kidnapped by a serial killer. Then it becomes a cat and mouse game.

The director Guhan said,"the more you get into the story, the more it brings out the different shades of characters. Every twist and turn in this film will be new."

"I am happy with the work and hope that the audience will also like my third film as a director,” he added. Highway will also feature Manasa Radhakrishnan, Sayami Kher and the talented Abhishek Banerjee in a never-before-seen role.