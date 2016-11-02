Dell’s Black Friday Deals have landed early

Black Friday doesn’t begin until November 25, but Dell is already gearing up for the event by announcing the special deals it’s planning to offer.

One of the keys to having a successful Black Friday as a shopper is researching what you need and planning ahead, and Dell is making this easier than ever.

One Dell Inspiron hybrid sits among our best 2-in-laptops of 2016

According to Dell, this is the company's biggest Black Friday inventory ever and features the steepest discounts, so having a comprehensive list of their best offers is a good way to prevent customers feeling overwhelmed by an avalanche of discounted devices.

So, what can we expect from Dell’s Black Friday event? It’s set to run from November 24 to 25 and then pick back up again on November 28 for Cyber Monday . If you’re a member of Dell’s Advantage Loyalty Rewards you get access to the deals a week before anyone else, from November 16-18 and 21-23 starting 11am ET each day.

The deals will cover a host of products, including laptops, desktops, 2-in-1 devices, monitors, accessories, and consoles.

Here are the deals you can expect to see on Black Friday:

Inspiron 11 3000 – $99.99 (Save: $100)

Inspiron 15 3000 – $199.99 (Save: $100)

Inspiron 15 5000 – $379.99 (Save: $320)

Inspiron 20 3000 All-in-One – $249.99 (Save: $130)

Inspiron Micro Desktop – $99.99 (Save: $100)

Inspiron Desktop -$279.99 (Save: $220)

Alienware Alpha – $299.99 (Save: $250)

Inspiron 11 3000 2-in-1 – $299.99 (Save: $150)

Dell 24 Gaming Monitor – $99.99 (Save: $110)

Dell 27 Curved Monitor – 199.99 (Save: $200)

Xbox One S 500 GB Battlefield 1 bundle + Gears of War 4 + Xbox One Wireless plus Wireless Klipsch R6i In-Ear Headphones – $39.99 (Save $40)

It doesn't stop there, on Cyber Monday there'll be even more discounts to be had:

Inspiron 13 5000 2-in-1 – $699.99 (Save: $150)

XPS 13 – $949.99 (Save: $150)

Alienware 17 – $1999.99 (Save: $500)

Inspiron 24 5000 All-in-One – $399.99 (Save: $250)

Inspiron Desktop – $299.99 (Save: $200)

Dell UltraSharp 24 Monitor – $179 (Save $190.99)

PlayStation 4 Slim 500 GB Uncharted 4 bundle + NBA 2K17 + $25 Dell Promo eGift Card – $279.99 (Save $80)

IZIO 50″ 4K Smart Ultra HDTV – E50x-E1 + Free Logitech Harmony 650 VUniversal Remote – $399.99 (Save $279.99)

There are some particularly great deals worth looking out for on Cyber Monday, with the Alienware 17 featuring on our list of best gaming laptops for this year and the XPS 13 holding a strong position in our list of best laptops overall. Looking for a great desktop instead? We can heartily recommend Dell's Inspiron desktop; in fact, we already have on our 10 best PCs of 2016.