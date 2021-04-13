Dell launches new range of Inspiron laptops, made from recycled materials

Dell has redesigned its Inspiron laptops from the ground up with the latest PC innovations, modern designs and new elemental colors inspired by nature.

These new devices are designed to keep users connected whether they're working from home or on the go and with Dell Mobile Connect, these new laptops can seamlessly connect to a user's Android or iOS device so they never miss a text or call.

Dell's new Inspiron series also aligns with the company's green vision and all of the company's new laptops deliver on its promise to be environmentally conscious. For instance, 100 percent of their painted parts use low volatile organic compound (VOC) wateborne paint, their packaging trays are made from 100 percent recycled materials and other packaging components are comprised of up up to 90 percent recycled materials.

We've put together a list of the best business computers around

These are the best business laptops on the market

Also check out our roundup of the best workstations

As both businesses and schools now rely on video conferencing software on a daily basis, Dell's new Inspiron laptops include an HD webcam with a Temporal Noise Reduction (TNR) hardware solution for quality video streaming that allows users to look their best by reducing pixilation and eliminating visual noise even in low-lit environments.

New Inspiron series

Dell's new Inspiron laptops range from 13 to 15 inches in screen size and feature adaptive thermals to manage power consumption, a lid-open sensor and ExpressCharge to recharge their battery up to 80 percent in 60 minutes.

The Inspiron 16 Plus is designed for creators and comes in a new 16-inch form factor with a 16:10 aspect ratio to increase the screen's active area. The reason it's a plus device is because it will ship with the latest Intel Core H-series processors, a robust thermal management system, a blue light filter and optional Nvidia GTX or RTX discrete graphics.

The Inspiron 14 2-in-1 combines the functionality of a laptop with the portability of a tablet and the device can be used in laptop, tent, stand or tablet mode. This 2-in-1 laptop features a 14-inch Full HD touch display and users can choose from either the latest 11th Gen Intel Core or AMD Ryzen 5000 U-Series mobile processors. Discrete graphics will also be available as an optional add-on.

Whether you're looking for a large or small Dell laptop, the company's new Inspiron series is certainly worth checking out.