Trending

Dead Space on PS5? Writer hints new game could be revealed on June 11

By

Watch this (Dead) space

Dead Space
(Image credit: Visceral Games/EA)

The Dead Space series has been dormant since 2013, but the sci-fi survival horror game might be getting a welcomed revival on PS5.

Dead Space writer and novelist Antony Johnston took to Twitter to tease that he’s been working on a big video game for almost two years, and encouraged people to watch Sony’s PS5 games reveal event on Thursday (June 11) to find out more.

When pressed further by a curious Twitter user, Johnston replied with a cryptic answer – one that admittedly could be applied to hundreds of video games on the market.

Dead excited

Sony has long been rumored to be working on a new Silent Hill, but publisher Konami has vehemently denied that any new game is the pipeline. Antony Johnston does have a rich history of penning stories for survival horror games, though, and previously worked on Ubisoft’s Zombi U, as well as the third-person action game, Binary Domain.

With the PS5 games event set to (hopefully) reveal a plethora of new and exciting titles, surprises are almost guaranteed. A new Dead Space game would go down a treat, and could be a great showcase for PS5’s new Tempest 3D audio tech. Who wouldn’t want to hear a necromorph creeping up behind them?

See more Gaming news