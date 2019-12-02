Cyber Monday's best air fryer deals: save on Farberware and Ninja at Walmart

Walmart's Cyber Monday deals have begun, and you can find incredible discounts throughout its site that you can shop right now. Walmart's sale includes record-low prices on best-selling kitchen items, which include the popular Air Fryer appliance from brands like Farberware and Ninja.



Our top Air Fryer pick is the Farberware 3.2 Quart Oil-Less Air Fryer that's on sale for $59.88. That's a $39 discount and the lowest price we've found for the multi-functional fryer.



The Farberware air fryer uses rapid hot air technology to bake, grill, fry, and roast dishes up to 30% faster. You can create tasty fried foods like French fries and chicken wings without needing to use oil. That means you're able to safely cook your favorite dishes and snacks while keeping them a little healthier. The Farberware also includes a digital touchscreen that features eight convenient built-in programs, and last but not least, the 3.2-quart food basket is dishwasher safe, so clean up will be a breeze.

Farberware 3.2 Quart Oil-less Multi-Functional Fryer: $99 $59.88 at Walmart

Get the Farberware Multi-Functional Fryer for 40% off at Walmart's early access Black Friday sale. The 3.2-quart fryer fits up to 2lbs of food and cooks food faster and healthier using rapid hot air technology with little to no oil.

View Deal

Shop more of Walmart's best air fryer deals below, and keep in mind these Cyber Monday offers end today, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

The best Cyber Monday Air Fryer deals:

Farberware 3.2 Quart Oil-less Digital Air Fryer: $69 $39 at Walmart

Walmart has the best-selling Farberware Fryer on sale for just $39. The 3.2-quart fryer allows you to cook your favorite fried foods with less oil and features eight pre-programmed options.

View Deal

Farberware 1.9-Quart Compact Oil-Less Fryer: $44.48 $29.88 at Walmart

Get the Farberware Oil-Less Fryer on sale at Walmart for just $29.88. The compact fryer uses little to no oil to bake, grill, toast and fry your favorite foods up to 30% faster.

View Deal

Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer: $109 $59 at Walmart

Save 50% on the best-selling Ninja Air Fryer at Walmart's Cyber Monday sale. The four-quart air fryer makes your favorite fried foods with little to no oil, and is dishwasher safe for a quick and easy cleanup.

View Deal

TechRadar is scouring every retailer and rounding up all the top deals over the Cyber Monday period, and we’ve put all the best Cyber Monday deals in an easy-to-navigate article to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.



Shop more air fryer sales and deals and see our round-up of the best air fryers.