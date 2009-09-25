In pictures: Acer Ferrari One netbook

Acer showed off its new Ferrari One netbook at a recent event in London, and we nabbed some pics to show it off in all its glory.

The new netbook, which you may have noticed has been created in association with Ferrari, the F1 team Acer sponsors, but doesn't have the price tag to match, coming in at only £400, with a 22 October UK release date.

It may sound a lot for a netbook, but when you consider it boasts a dual-core AMD Athlon X2 L310 1.2GHz CPU and 2GB of memory, an 11.6-inch screen with 1366 x 768-pixel resolution and an ATI Radeon HD 3200 GPU graphics chip, it doesn't look bad for the cash.

Acer's latest netbook also brings a 250GB hard drive, a multi-format memory card reader, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and 3G connectivity, as well as shiny and customised buttons for the LED light lovers out there.

The multi-touch pinch and zoom pad is a little small and fiddly to work at times, but it's in a nice zone on the keyboard, making it pretty easy to use.

The presentation we were given oddly made a claim of an HDMI port present on the Acer Ferrari One, although there wasn't one in sight.

Overall, we were impressed with the Acer Ferrari One, but it depends whether people will be after such an ostentatious unit with grunt under the hood, but for the money it's a pretty good proposition.