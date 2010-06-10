AdMob hits back at Apple ban

Apple's latest moves in its iAds service, announced at this month's WWDC, have effectively banned competition from the likes of major online ad players such as AdMob.

Apple's newly updated advertising policy says that only independent advertising companies are allowed on advertise on iOS alongside Apple's iAds.

Specifically, Apple has stated: "The collection, use or disclosure [of device or user data] is for the purpose of serving advertising to Your Application; is provided to an independent advertising service provider whose primary business is serving mobile ads (for example, an advertising service provider owned by or affiliated with a developer or distributor of mobile devices, mobile operating systems or development environments other than Apple would not qualify as independent); and the disclosure is limited to UDID, user location data, and other data specifically designated by Apple as available for advertising purposes."

Google-owned ad company banned

AdMob is owned by Google. Google, as you most likely know, makes the Android smartphone operating system. Which is Apple's major competition in the mobile market.

As such, AdMob CEO Omar Hamoui has said that Apple's latest ad policy move is "not in the best interests of users or developers.

"This change threatens to decrease – or even eliminate – revenue that helps to support tens of thousands of developers. The terms hurt both large and small developers by severely limiting their choice of how best to make money. And because advertising funds a huge number of free and low cost apps, these terms are bad for consumers as well.

"Let's be clear. This change is not in the best interests of users or developers. In the history of technology and innovation, it's clear that competition delivers the best outcome. Artificial barriers to competition hurt users and developers and, in the long run, stall technological progress."

