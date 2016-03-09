This kit easily gets you a 1TB MacBook Air – if you're flush with cash

So, you want to boost your MacBook Air or MacBook Pro Retina's storage with minimal fuss? Before the new solid-state drive (SSD) upgrade kits from Other World Computing (OWC), this would've been a tall order.

But, with OWC's Aura SSD kits – which come in two sizes: 480GB or a mighty 1TB – that process becomes way easier.

OWC promises that the upgrade is a simple process, with step-by-step videos available to guide you through the installation. Everything you need is provided, like the necessary Torx T5 and Pentalobe P5 screwdrivers.

Just know that only MacBook Air and MacBook Pro Retina models shipped in 2013 or later are compatible with OWC's upgrade solution.

More importantly, think about this: if you were to plunk down for the 1TB option, you would up storage by a factor of eight from the 128GB SSD in basic MacBook models. In fact, you would rock double the maximum amount of SSD space that you can get from Apple itself, at least with some models).

But don't toss that old SSD

Sweetening the pot ever further, OWC includes an Envoy Pro SSD enclosure in the box. So, when you're done with the upgrade, you can place that old MacBook drive inside this enclosure and for use as an external drive via USB. That's a neat touch.

OWC offers a three-year warranty for the new SSD, and the company boasts that it only uses Tier 1 flash to ensure "amazing performance and dependability." Plus, the drives employ a "global wear-leveling algorithm" to prevent excess wear on any given section of flash, thus extending the overall longevity of the hardware.

Though, usage isn't so much a factor as age in terms of SSD failure rates, the latest research finds.

Simplicity (and SSDs) is costly

Shipping for the Aura SSD kicks off later this month, but the kits don't come cheap. The 480GB box runs $399 (around £280, AU$530), and the 1TB kit goes for a cool $649 (around £455, AU$865).

You can knock $52 (around £35, AU$70) off the price if you buy the drive only. But, that's assuming you can live without the extra bits and bobs, like the Envoy Pro enclosure. (Who wouldn't take a portable SSD for 50 bucks?)

While these are certainly neat-looking packages and seemingly simple solutions, you do pay for the privilege, particularly if you want that full terabyte.

