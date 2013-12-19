Jaycar making smartphone photo printing easier with docking stations

If you have ever thought that your latest artsy Instagram shot deserves a place in your wallet or in a frame on your wall, Jaycar Electronics has a picture printing docking station for iOS and Android smartphones.

The iOS model has an 8-pin Lightning connector that is compatible with the iPhone 5C, 5S and 5, as well as a USB port compatible with the iPod Touch (3rd and 4th gen), iPhone 4S, 4 and 3GS.

The Android dock has a mini USB port and is compatible with all smartphones (and presumably tablets) with Android 2.0 and up.

The docks can charge your phone while printing, and there's also an app that can do basic photo editing.

Each model, priced at $219, can print regular sized photos or panoramas, while cartridges (with ink and paper) cost $29.95 and give you up to 36 regular sized photos.

