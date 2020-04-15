Cheap TV deals at Best Buy: 4K TV prices starting at just $249.99

If you need a new TV to keep you and your family members entertained, Best Buy has you covered with cheap 4K TV deals from top brands like Samsung, LG, Toshiba, and more.



Best Buy's standout TV bargains include the best-selling Samsung 58-inch 4K TV on sale for $379.99, the TCL 50-inch Roku TV on sale for $259.99, and the Toshiba 43-inch Fire TV on sale for only $249.99.



If you're looking for a bigger screen size Best Buy has the LG 65-inch 4K TV on sale for $479.99 and the Hisense 70-inch Roku TV on sale for $499.99.



While Best Buy has closed its stores due to the coronavirus pandemic, the retailer is now offering curbside pickup. This means, depending on your location, you can select the 'Use Curbside Pickup' option when ordering online, and when you drive up, Best Buy will bring your items to your car.



Shop more of Best Buy's top TV deals below and keep in mind, these promotions are limited-time offers, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

Best Buy TV deals:

Toshiba 43-inch 4K Smart HD Fire TV: $329.99 $249.99 at Best Buy

You can get the Toshiba 43-inch 4K TV on sale for $249.99 at Best Buy. The smart TV has the Fire TV experience built-in so you can stream from apps like Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, and more.

TCL 50-inch Smart 4K UHD Roku TV: $279.99 $259.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the TCL 50-inch 4K TV on sale for just $259.99 at Best Buy. The Alexa-enabled TV has the Roku experience built in and features Dolby Vision HDR for a premium picture experience.

LG 50-inch Smart 4K UHD TV: $299.99 $289.99 at Best Buy

A fantastic price for a mid-size 4K TV, the LG 50-inch TV is on sale for just $289.99 at Best Buy. The Ultra HD TV has smart capabilities and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant for voice control.

Samsung 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $379.99 $349.99 at Best Buy

Get the Samsung 55-inch 4K TV on sale for $350 at Best Buy. The Ultra HD TV features smart capabilities and includes the SmartThings App, which allows you to stream content directly from your phone to your TV.

Samsung 58-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $429.99 $379.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has a $50 price cut on the Samsung 6 Series 58-inch TV. The 4K Ultra HD TV features smart capabilities and works with the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa for voice control.

LG 65-inch 4K UHD LED Smart TV: $599.99 $479.99 at Best Buy

A fantastic deal! The LG 65-inch 4K TV is on sale for $479.99 at Best Buy. The UHD smart TV features webOS and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant for voice control.

Hisense 70-inch Smart 4K UHD Roku TV: $599.99 $499.99 at Best Buy

A fantastic price for a big-screen 4K TV, you can get the Hisense 70-inch TV on sale for $499.99. The smart TV has the Roku experience built in so you can watch your favorite movies and TV shows from apps like Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus, and more.

