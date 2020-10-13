Cheap SSD Prime Day deals - big savings on solid state drives for PC builds

Saving money on PC components is a genuine joy. Picking up a cheap SSD Prime Day deal, for example, means you can either save cash to spend on another component of your PC, or you can get more fast storage for your money. Whether you're buying a new SSD for gaming, or just to make Windows boot faster on your PC, there's always a deal to suit your needs over Prime Day.

The SSD Prime Day deals in 2020 cover a wide range of drives - including both SATA and the quicker M.2 NVMe models, and many feature in our best SSD round-up. While all these deals below are for internal use, you can buy adapters that convert these sticks into super-fast external storage for your laptop (especially because laptop drives are normally tougher to upgrade).

We love the Samsung drives, especially the 970 series, for high-performance PCs. If you're gaming, this is where you need to shop. However, if you're just looking for mass storage to replace an older HDD, or to act as a secondary drive in your rig, then some of the regular SATA models - like the WD Blue series - will get you loads of storage space for far fewer dollars.

Not in the US? Scroll down for the best deals in your region.

Samsung 970 EVO Plus 2TB SSD: $499 $299 at Amazon

Save a massive 40% on this market-leading SSD. The Samsung 970 EVO Plus series is perfect for any PC build, especially if you're creating a rig for gaming. It has a super quick 3500MB/s read-speed, which will cut down on software load times, and it comes with a five year warranty from Samsung.View Deal

Samsung 970 EVO 1TB SSD: $179 $149 at Amazon

You save $30 on this excellent M.2 SSD from Samsung. The 970 EVO series is ideal for most PC builds, and you can transform it into a very quick portable SSD with the right USB-C shell. The EVO is a step down from the PRO, but that means you get more GB for your dollar, so this is great value.View Deal

WD Black SN750 2TB NVMe: $400 $248 at Amazon

You're getting $152-off this Prime Day on one of the best SSDs you can buy, especially if you have a gaming PC. This is the 2TB model, which gets you a ton of space for storing games and apps, and it has impressive 3400MB/s transfer speeds to cut those load times right down. Snap this one up while you can.View Deal

Kingston 500GB SSD: $66.49 $49.99 at Amazon

Save 25% on this excellent value M.2 drive from Kingston. What you're getting here is superb NVMe performance for less than $50, which is still very rare with SSDs. Kingston is a good name in storage, so this is a great deal, especially if you're looking for a smaller M.2 drive to boot Windows from.View Deal

Western Digital Blue 2TB SSD: $229 $176 at Amazon

This SATA SSD is 23% off right now. While WD Blue is one of the slower SSDs out there, you get a heck of a lot of storage for your money, so 2TB of SSD for less than $180 is a good deal. We'd recommend using this one as a secondary storage drive, and getting a smaller NVMe SSD to boot essential apps from.View Deal

WD Blue SN550 500GB SSD: $57.99 $54.99 at Amazon

Only a small saving here, but the WD Blue SN550 is cheap NVMe storage, and perfect as a boot-drive for Windows. You can also transform it into a portable/external drive for a laptop, if you pick up housing for it, and still get excellent value per GB on fast M.2 SSD storage.View Deal

Samsung 860 PRO 4TB SSD: $999 $729 at Amazon

You're saving a very respectable 27% on this SATA drive from Samsung, but it's still very expensive. What you get, however, is all the SSD you'll need for almost any PC. At 4TB this has enough storage for 100s of games and apps, and with it being a Samsung PRO drive, you're getting some of the quickest SATA speeds out there.View Deal

Samsung 860 PRO 1TB SSD: $299 $199 at Amazon

You're saving 33% on this excellent 860 PRO SSD from Samsung. This versatile drive sits very comfortably in the middle of the pack in terms of both value and speed. This means you can use it as your primary drive in a cheaper PC build, or a very slick secondary in a more extreme PC. It'll boot Windows, games, and apps incredibly fast, and at this level of performance, 1TB for under $200 is very good.View Deal

Samsung EVO 860 2TB SSD: $279 $249 at Amazon

You're saving $30 on this tried and true Samsung SSD. While the 860 EVO series is an older style now, it's still incredibly reliable, and one of the best SATA drives out there. With 2TB here that's plenty for quick, easy-to-access storage in your PC. It'll boot Windows quick, but can't match the 970 drives in 2020. The price difference, however, it significant.View Deal

Crucial MX500 1TB SSD: $114.99 $95.99 at Amazon

The saving isn't huge on Crucial's MX500 drive, but you're still getting excellent value here and a $20 discount. We like that Crucial offers reliable SATA storage at a good price, and 1TB for less than $100 is well worth considering if you need to replace an HDD with something quicker, but don't have a huge budget.View Deal

If you're looking to upgrade the storage drive in your PC, there are a few things to check before you do. We're sure you've already considered this, but just in case... You need to make sure your motherboard supports an M.2 drive, if you're getting a fast NVMe SSD. No M.2 slot? You'll need to upgrade your mobo before you can boost your storage, sadly. Most modern motherboards have these slots, but if you're running an older one, definitely check before you spend.

Another obvious one is to check you're getting the right size drive, especially if you're upgrading a laptop. Always check the manufacturer guidance on your laptop before you buy and make sure you can even get into your machine period. Some laptops don't allow at-home upgrades, and digging into them will void your warranty and can make a mess of your machine.

If you're upgrading a video game console like a PS4, make sure you're getting the right size of drive for these too. You need a 2.5" drive for a PS4, for example, and should stick to SATA.

More SSD deals

Looking for more SSD storage deals? You'll find all the lowest prices from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

TechRadar is rounding up all the top deals over the Prime Day sales period, and we’ve put all the best Prime Day deals in an easy-to-navigate article to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.