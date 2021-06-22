Cheap Prime Day TV deals: 4K TVs starting at just $99.99

Day two of Amazon Prime Day is officially underway, and if you're on the hunt for a cheap TV deal – then you've come to the right place. We've scoured through Amazon's sale to find the very best cheap Prime Day TV deals with prices starting at just $99.99 for a new display.

Amazon Prime Day is one of the best opportunities to score a cheap TV with some of the lowest prices you'll find all year from brands like Insignia, Hisense, and Toshiba. We've not only listed the best cheap TVs deals from Amazon, but we've also checked out the bargains from Walmart and Best Buy's competing sales so you can find all the best budget sets on this page.

Our cheap Prime Day TV deals include includes everything from a 24-inch HD set starting at just $99.99 to a 65-inch 4K Fire TV on sale for just $449.99, with features such as smart capabilities and voice control, and at a range of prices to meet all your viewing needs.



You must have a Prime membership to take advantage of most of these TV bargains, and you can sign up for a 30-day free trial here, which will take you through Amazon Prime Day and beyond. Amazon's 48-hour sale ends tonight at midnight, so you should snag these epic bargains now before it's too late.

The best cheap Prime Day TV deals

Cheap Prime Day TV deals: 24-49 inches

Insignia 24-inch Smart HD Fire TV: $169.99 $99.99 at Amazon

Save $70 - The cheapest Prime Day TV deal - you can pick up this Insignia 24-inch TV on sale for just $99. This budget smart TV carries HD resolution in a compact form factor, with the Fire TV operating system and support for the Amazon Alexa voice assistant. View Deal

Insignia 32-inch Smart HD Fire TV: $199.99 $119.99 at Amazon

Save $80 - If you're after a 32-inch budget set, Amazon has this Insignia 32-inch HD TV on sale for just $119.99. While the smart TV lacks 4K resolution, you're still getting the Fire OS, three HDMI inputs, and a handy Alexa voice remote.

View Deal

TCL 32-inch HD LED Roku Smart TV: $199.99 $145 at Walmart

Save $55 - If you're working with a small space, Walmart has this TCL 32-inch HD TV on sale for just $145. You're getting smart capabilities with the Roku experience built in, so you can stream your favorite content from the home screen of your TV.

View Deal

Insignia 43-inch 4K smart TV: $319.99 $219.99 at Amazon

Save $100 - A fantastic Prime Day TV deal, you can get this 43-inch Insignia TV on sale for just $219.99 thanks to today's $100 discount. That's a fantastic price for a 4K TV that comes with the Fire TV OS and an Alexa voice remote, especially seeing as we've only seen it drop down to $240 this year so far.

View Deal

TCL 43-inch 4K HDR Android Smart TV: $349 $264 at Amazon

Save $85 - Grab this TCL 43-inch set on sale for $264 - only $6 more than the record-low price. The TCL 4-Series is a great performing TV when you don't want to shell out for the higher-end models. It comes with an Android TV built-in which will grant you access to all the main streaming apps and comes with Chromecast Built-in.

View Deal

Cheap Prime Day TV deals: 50-59 inches

Insignia 50-inch 4K UHD Fire TV: $379.99 $299.99 at Amazon

Save $80 - If you're looking for a mid-size budget set, then this 50-inch 4K TV from Insignia is a fantastic option. On sale for just $299.99, you're getting the 4K HD resolution, the Fire TV OS, and an Alexa voice remote.

View Deal

Insignia 55-inch 4K UHD Fire TV (2021): $499.99 $349.99 at Amazon

Save $150 - Prime members can get the all-new Insignia 55-inch TV marked down to an all-time low price of $349.99. The 2021 set comes with 4K Ultra HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, and the Fire TV experience for seamless streaming.

View Deal

Toshiba 55-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: $479.99 $359.99 at Amazon

Save $120 - Amazon Prime members can snag a massive $120 discount on this Toshiba 55-inch 4K TV. Featuring HDR, DTS studio sound, and a massive range of channels thanks to the Fire operating system, this already cheap TV is a must-buy this week.

View Deal

Hisense A6G 50-inch 4K TV: $379.99 $359.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 - So far, Best Buy is simply price matching Amazon's own Fire-enabled TV discounts, and in some cases coming out more expensive. However, this Hisense A6G is now down to $349.99. That's only a $30 discount, but before May we hadn't seen this model budge from its $379.99 launch price. View Deal

Hisense A6G 50-inch 4K TV: $379.99 $359.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 - So far, Best Buy is simply price matching Amazon's own Fire-enabled TV discounts, and in some cases coming out more expensive. However, this Hisense A6G is now down to $349.99. That's only a $30 discount, but before May we hadn't seen this model budge from its $379.99 launch price. View Deal

Cheap Prime Day TV deals: 60-75 inches

Hisense A6G 60-inch 4K TV: $489.99 $379.99 at Best Buy

Save $110 - If you're after something a little larger, this 60-inch 4K TV is on sale for just $380 at Best Buy's rival Prime Day sale – after a double-dip discount. You're getting DTS Virtual: X, Dolby Vision HDR, and HDR10, Chromecast built in, and a handy voice remote.

View Deal

Insignia 65-inch 4K UHD Fire TV: $629.99 $449.99 at Amazon

Save $180 - If you're on the hunt for a big-screen TV with a cheap price tag, then Amazon's Prime Day deals have you covered with this Insignia 65-inch 4K TV that's on sale for just $449.99. That's a return to a record price low that we haven't seen since March. You're getting 4K HD resolution, the Fire OS and a voice remote with Alexa for hands-free control.

View Deal

Hisense 70-inch A6G Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $699.99 $629 at Best Buy

Save $70 - Best Buy also has this Hisense set in a 70-inch size on sale for just $629.99 at its rival sale. That's the best price we've seen for the feature-packed smart TV that works with the Google Assistant for hands-free control.

View Deal

More Prime Day deals