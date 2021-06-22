Cheap Prime Day TV deals: 4K TVs starting at just $99.99

Day two of Amazon Prime Day is officially underway, and if you're on the hunt for a cheap TV deal – then you've come to the right place. We've scoured through Amazon's sale to find the very best cheap Prime Day TV deals with prices starting at just $99.99 for a new display.
Amazon Prime Day is one of the best opportunities to score a cheap TV with some of the lowest prices you'll find all year from brands like Insignia, Hisense, and Toshiba. We've not only listed the best cheap TVs deals from Amazon, but we've also checked out the bargains from Walmart and Best Buy's competing sales so you can find all the best budget sets on this page.
Our cheap Prime Day TV deals include includes everything from a 24-inch HD set starting at just $99.99 to a 65-inch 4K Fire TV on sale for just $449.99, with features such as smart capabilities and voice control, and at a range of prices to meet all your viewing needs.
You must have a Prime membership to take advantage of most of these TV bargains, and you can sign up for a 30-day free trial here, which will take you through Amazon Prime Day and beyond. Amazon's 48-hour sale ends tonight at midnight, so you should snag these epic bargains now before it's too late.
Cheap Prime Day TV deals - quick links
- Amazon - Fire TV deals starting at just $99.99
- Best Buy - cheap 4K TVs from Samsung, LG, and more
- Walmart - Sony, LG, and more cheap TVs starting at $118
The best cheap Prime Day TV deals
Cheap Prime Day TV deals: 24-49 inches
Insignia 24-inch Smart HD Fire TV:
$169.99 $99.99 at Amazon
Save $70 - The cheapest Prime Day TV deal - you can pick up this Insignia 24-inch TV on sale for just $99. This budget smart TV carries HD resolution in a compact form factor, with the Fire TV operating system and support for the Amazon Alexa voice assistant. View Deal
Insignia 32-inch Smart HD Fire TV:
$199.99 $119.99 at Amazon
Save $80 - If you're after a 32-inch budget set, Amazon has this Insignia 32-inch HD TV on sale for just $119.99. While the smart TV lacks 4K resolution, you're still getting the Fire OS, three HDMI inputs, and a handy Alexa voice remote.
View Deal
TCL 32-inch HD LED Roku Smart TV:
$199.99 $145 at Walmart
Save $55 - If you're working with a small space, Walmart has this TCL 32-inch HD TV on sale for just $145. You're getting smart capabilities with the Roku experience built in, so you can stream your favorite content from the home screen of your TV.
View Deal
Insignia 43-inch 4K smart TV:
$319.99 $219.99 at Amazon
Save $100 - A fantastic Prime Day TV deal, you can get this 43-inch Insignia TV on sale for just $219.99 thanks to today's $100 discount. That's a fantastic price for a 4K TV that comes with the Fire TV OS and an Alexa voice remote, especially seeing as we've only seen it drop down to $240 this year so far.
View Deal
TCL 43-inch 4K HDR Android Smart TV:
$349 $264 at Amazon
Save $85 - Grab this TCL 43-inch set on sale for $264 - only $6 more than the record-low price. The TCL 4-Series is a great performing TV when you don't want to shell out for the higher-end models. It comes with an Android TV built-in which will grant you access to all the main streaming apps and comes with Chromecast Built-in.
View Deal
Cheap Prime Day TV deals: 50-59 inches
Insignia 50-inch 4K UHD Fire TV:
$379.99 $299.99 at Amazon
Save $80 - If you're looking for a mid-size budget set, then this 50-inch 4K TV from Insignia is a fantastic option. On sale for just $299.99, you're getting the 4K HD resolution, the Fire TV OS, and an Alexa voice remote.
View Deal
Insignia 55-inch 4K UHD Fire TV (2021):
$499.99 $349.99 at Amazon
Save $150 - Prime members can get the all-new Insignia 55-inch TV marked down to an all-time low price of $349.99. The 2021 set comes with 4K Ultra HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, and the Fire TV experience for seamless streaming.
View Deal
Toshiba 55-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV:
$479.99 $359.99 at Amazon
Save $120 - Amazon Prime members can snag a massive $120 discount on this Toshiba 55-inch 4K TV. Featuring HDR, DTS studio sound, and a massive range of channels thanks to the Fire operating system, this already cheap TV is a must-buy this week.
View Deal
Hisense A6G 50-inch 4K TV:
$379.99 $359.99 at Best Buy
Save $20 - So far, Best Buy is simply price matching Amazon's own Fire-enabled TV discounts, and in some cases coming out more expensive. However, this Hisense A6G is now down to $349.99. That's only a $30 discount, but before May we hadn't seen this model budge from its $379.99 launch price. View Deal
Hisense A6G 50-inch 4K TV:
$379.99 $359.99 at Best Buy
Save $20 - So far, Best Buy is simply price matching Amazon's own Fire-enabled TV discounts, and in some cases coming out more expensive. However, this Hisense A6G is now down to $349.99. That's only a $30 discount, but before May we hadn't seen this model budge from its $379.99 launch price. View Deal
Cheap Prime Day TV deals: 60-75 inches
Hisense A6G 60-inch 4K TV:
$489.99 $379.99 at Best Buy
Save $110 - If you're after something a little larger, this 60-inch 4K TV is on sale for just $380 at Best Buy's rival Prime Day sale – after a double-dip discount. You're getting DTS Virtual: X, Dolby Vision HDR, and HDR10, Chromecast built in, and a handy voice remote.
View Deal
Insignia 65-inch 4K UHD Fire TV:
$629.99 $449.99 at Amazon
Save $180 - If you're on the hunt for a big-screen TV with a cheap price tag, then Amazon's Prime Day deals have you covered with this Insignia 65-inch 4K TV that's on sale for just $449.99. That's a return to a record price low that we haven't seen since March. You're getting 4K HD resolution, the Fire OS and a voice remote with Alexa for hands-free control.
View Deal
Hisense 70-inch A6G Series 4K UHD Smart TV:
$699.99 $629 at Best Buy
Save $70 - Best Buy also has this Hisense set in a 70-inch size on sale for just $629.99 at its rival sale. That's the best price we've seen for the feature-packed smart TV that works with the Google Assistant for hands-free control.
View Deal
More Prime Day deals
- Amazon devices: up to 50% off for Prime Day
- Amazon Fire tablets: record low prices now starting at $44.99
- Amazon Fire TV stick: half price 4K streaming
- Amazon Echo (4th Gen):
$99.99$59.99 at Amazon
- Amazon Echo Dot (4th generation):
$49.99$24.99 at Amazon
- Adidas: up to 50% off footwear and apparel
- Audible Premium Plus: save 53% on your first 4 months
- AirPods: now starting at just $99
- Calvin Klein: up to 45% off CK underwear and bras
- CamelBak: up to 30% of water bottles and accessories
- Camping: Zippo, Coleman and Sabre under $10
- Card and board games: Up to 30% off games for all ages
- Casper Original Hybrid mattress: from
$695$556 - lowest price ever
- Chromebooks: up to 25% off Lenovo, HP and Samsung
- Deals under $25: save on games, smart home, fashion and more
- Fashion: big name brands from $14
- Fitbit: up to 30% off Fitbit Sense, Inspire and more
- Fitness: workout gear from $6
- Graco: up to 40% off Graco car seats and strollers
- Garmin: save up to 30% on smartwatches
- Headphones: Sony, Beats, Bose and more starting at $10
- iPad (8th generation): was $329 now $299
- iPad Air: now $519.99 - lowest price ever
- iPad Pro 2021: save $50 - record low price
- Keurig: up to 35% off K-Slim pod coffee maker
- Kitchen: save up to 42% on Cusimax, Cosori, Instant Pot and more
- Laptops: Chromebooks, MacBooks and gaming laptops discounted
- Lego Super Mario: sets from $11
- Levi's: up to 40% off Levi's jeans, shorts and jackets
- New Balance: up to 30% off shoes and sneakers
- Nike: save on NBA jerseys, sneakers, and more
- Monitors: displays from LG, Asus, and Alienware up to 38% off
- Nintendo Switch: save $10 on Pro Controller and select games
- Oral care: up to 50% off Oral B, Crest, Glide and more
- PS5: games now starting at $29.88
- Ray-Ban: up to 25% off adults and kids sunglasses
- Razer: PC gaming accessories up to 50% off
- Roomba: save up to $300 on robot vacuum cleaners
- Power tools: save up to 50% on Black & Decker, DeWalt and Greenworks
- Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones:
$348$248 at Amazon
- Smartwatches: Samsung Galaxy Watch from $159
- Subscription boxes: 65% off for Prime members
- TVs: Fire-enabled smart TVs starting at just $99.99
- Under Armour: up to 30% off sportswear, shoes and gym accessories
- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: get three months for $29.99
Hisense A6G 50-inch 4K TV:
$379.99 $359.99 at Best Buy
Save $20 - So far, Best Buy is simply price matching Amazon's own Fire-enabled TV discounts, and in some cases coming out more expensive. However, this Hisense A6G is now down to $349.99. That's only a $30 discount, but before May we hadn't seen this model budge from its $379.99 launch price. View Deal