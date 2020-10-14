Canon has the cheapest refillable ink tank printer on the market right now

Canon Pixma G1200 MegaTank - $149 at Adorama

Brother, Epson, Canon and HP have embraced refillable ink tank printers with great enthusiasm.

Going by the names of MegaTank, Inkvestment, EcoTank or Smart Tank, these models all try to achieve the same objective: the printer equivalent of bottomless drinks. In other words, being able to print and print without having to refill your printer (or swap ink cartridges).

In this arena, the Canon Pixma G1200 MegaTank is the cheapest around. Costing a mere $149 at Adorama, it's far cheaper than cartridge-based printers and ideal as a small business printer .

The G1200 features four ink tanks, with a full refill costing about $60. Canon claims it ships with enough ink to do the work of 30 traditional ink cartridge sets, which is equivalent to around 6000 black pages or 7000 color pages.

On the down side, it may not be the fastest of printers , with a rated output of just nine pages per minute at a resolution of up to 4800 x 1200dpi - although it does offer borderless printing. Its output paper tray is similarly lightweight at 100 sheets.

While it doesn’t solve two recurring issues associated with inkjets - the clogging of heads and the soggy paper syndrome - the use of the continuous ink system translates into much cheaper printing costs.

Note, the G2200 all in one printer is $10 extra ( at $159 ) and offers scanning and copying as well - an excellent upgrade. Unfortunately, neither the G1200 nor G2200 offer wireless printing or Google Cloud print.

