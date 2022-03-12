Buying the new iPhone SE 3? Your old accessories might still fit

Audio player loading…

Buying a new smartphone can be expensive, especially one from Apple like the new iPhone SE 3, and that's because you end up buying loads of extras like a contract, case, portable charger and the like.

Well, if you're buying iPhone SE 3 deals some of that doesn't have to be the case, at least if you're upgrading from the iPhone SE 2, iPhone 7 or iPhone 8.

That's because the new iPhone has the same build as its predecessor, which in turn was based on a design Apple used years prior for some main-series iPhones.

These devices are all the same size, with an unmoved camera bump and Lightning Port, and with the same display too.

As a result, most iPhone 8 cases will fit the new iPhone SE, so even if you're changing phones you can stick with your trusty protector.

You can see this on Apple's website, for example with this iPhone SE Silicone Case. In the Compatibility section, the second- and third-generation iPhone SE models are listed as well as the seventh- and eight-generation iPhones.

We've got a list of the best iPhone SE cases here, for if you're interested in a brand-new case, but if you're upgrading from one of those other devices, you might as well wear out your old case first.

Other accessories are cross-compatible too including wallet folios, wired and wireless chargers and headphones, so if you are coming from one of those aforementioned devices, you could save a bit of money on the usual upgrades.

Of course, if you have any other iPhone or an Android device, you're out of luck. But this is a useful bonus for certain Apple users, not an expected measure in the smartphone world, so that's not the end of the world.