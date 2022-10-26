You can buy the new iPad and iPad Pro, starting today

Audio player loading…

The new iPad 10.9 (2022) and the two new iPad Pro models are available in stores starting today. The new tablets are expensive, but our reviews found them to be among the best iPads Apple has ever made. The base model iPad gets a complete redesign, while the iPad Pro 11 (2022) and iPad Pro 12.9 (2022) get the laptop-class Apple M2 chip.

The iPad 10.9 starts at $449 / £499 / AU$749 for a 64GB model with Wi-Fi only, which would be fine for web browsing and streaming movies and shows. If you plan on downloading a lot of games and shows for taking the tablet on the go, you’ll want to upgrade to 256GB of storage, which will run you $599 / £679 / AU$999; a hefty increase.

(Image credit: Future)

If you’re also interested in picking up an Apple Pencil to go with your new iPad, remember that the new iPad 10.9 only works with the older Apple Pencil, not the second generation stylus. If you have a Pencil already, you’ll need to pick up the USB-C adapter to charge it, as the new iPad uses USB-C instead of Lightning (one of the reasons we recommend buying an older iPad Air 4 over this new model).

The new iPad Pro comes in two sizes. We got a chance to review the iPad Pro 12.9 (2022) at launch, and our editor Matt Bolton said it was “Apple's biggest and boldest iPad to date, with a new M2 chipset that serves up more power than 99% of us will ever need.” The tablet at the top of Apple’s lineup starts at $1,099 / £1,249 / AU$1,899.

Sadly, you’ll definitely need to upgrade the storage on the iPad Pro to at least 256GB, because the new ProRes video recording feature is weakened if you don’t. If your iPad Pro 11 or 12.9 has only 128GB of storage, it will only record ProRes at Full HD resolution, not in 4K. The 4K video files are around 7GB per minute.

There are also new accessories for the iPad, including the unusual split-design Apple Magic Keyboard Folio. The Folio is actually a back protector for the iPad 10.9 with a fold-out stand, and a separate keyboard that covers the front as well. The new Magic Keyboard costs more than half as much as an iPad, so it’s a premium addition, for sure.

Apple iPad Air (2022) (Image credit: Future)

Now that the new models have hit the market, it’s a fine time to start scoping out some great iPad deals. There is still a month to go before Black Friday, so it’s possible we could see a tiny little discount on these new models as a late Black Friday iPad deal or maybe a Cyber Monday special.

If these new iPads don’t float your boat, check out the iPad Air (2022). That device gives you plenty of what you like about the look and feel of the new iPad 10.9, but with a more premium finish and a faster processor inside. All of these devices have earned their place on our list of the best tablets you can buy.