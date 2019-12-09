Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 plummet to cheapest price ever

Have you been lusting over the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700? Well, you're in luck – the stellar noise-canceling headphones have dropped to their lowest price ever in a fantastic pre-Christmas discount.

Beating any Black Friday or Cyber Monday deals we saw this year, you can now get these brilliant over-ear headphones for $349 in the US at Amazon - that's a discount of $50.

In the UK? The savings get even better with a great deal at Peter Tyson, which cuts the price from £349 to just £285 – a saving of £64.

The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones are among the best noise-cancelling cans you can buy in 2019, with a fun, lively sound, and a head-turning design that stands out from the crowd – that's why we gave them 4.5 out of 5 stars in our review.

They're a little different to traditional noise-cancelling headphones, too; normally, they block out environmental sounds around you, so that you can hear your music more clearly (or catch some shut-eye on a noisy flight).

However, the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 apply noise cancellation to your phone calls as well – so the person you're speaking too can hear everything you say clearly even if you're stood on a busy street.

Audiophiles will be happy with the sound quality on offer here, too, as the 700s offer a wide, balanced soundstage and a vibrant character that makes them incredibly fun to listen with.