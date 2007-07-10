Trending
SIM2 shows off 35 trillion colour projector

New 3-chip C3X-E is also Full HD 1080p/24 compatible

SIM2's new C3X-E projector is compact enough not to take over your living room - it's also HD capable

SIM2 has revamped its award-winning C3X projector with a new version it says can display up to 35 trillion colours and is Full HD 1080p/24 compatible.

The C3X-E can do this because it uses a 3-chip Digital Light Processing Engine (DLP) engine from Texas Instruments , called the HD2 DarkChip 3. It also includes a 10-bit video processor with DVD upscaling and progressive scan capabilities.

Its 1080p/24 compatibility should come in handy for watching Blu-ray and HD DVD sources as you'll be able to experience your movies as the director originally intended. The C3X-E has supreme picture quality and runs at a cinematic 24 frames per second.

However it should be noted that the C3X-E isn't a full 1080p projector - it just downscales the picture to fit its 720p output. You can find out exactly what it's capable of in the tech specs table below.

SIM2 says the C3X-E retains the original's small footprint - making it one of the smallest and lightest 3-chip DLP projectors you can buy. It's available now for a princely £13,000.

SIM2 C3X-E: TECHNICAL SPECIFICATION

Light engine

  • DLP Type: 3-chip DMDs HD2 DarkChip 3
  • Resolution: 1280 x 270 pixels
  • Lens: High quality, high resolution improved optics for higher contrast and better black level with both motorised zoom and focus adjust
  • Lamp power consumption: 250W dimmable
  • Brightness: 2500 ANSI lumens

Installation

  • Throw ratio: 2.0-3.0:1 (standard lens - type T2) or 1.5-2.0:1 (type T1 lens on request)
  • Lens shift: half up picture = 50 per cent
  • Digital keystone adjustment
  • Picture size: 1.27m-7.62m
  • Aspect ratio: 4:3, 16:9 anamorphic, letterbox, panoramic, pixel to pixel. Plus 3 user adjustable settings
  • Electronics
  • Horizontal and vertical scanning frequency: 15kHz-80kHz/48Hz-100Hz
  • SDTV: PAL/NTSC automatically selected
  • HDTV: ATSC 480p, 720p, 1080i; 576p 1080i 50Hz
  • PC graphics standard VGA, SVGA, XGA, SXGA UXGA 1080i 50Hz
  • 10-bit on board video processing
  • Contrast ratio (full on / full off): greater than 6800:1

Inputs/outputs

  • 1x S-video
  • 1x composite video (RCA phono)
  • 1x RGB-YCrCb (4x RCA)
  • 1x RGBHV (D-Sub 15 pin)
  • 2x HDMI
  • 1x digital audio output
  • 1x USB socket
  • 1x RS232 port
  • 1x 12V socket
  • 1x input external IR sensor

General specifications

  • Software control: upgradeable via RS232, serial interface or USB
  • Dimensions: 435mm x 190mm x 430mm
  • Mains voltage: 100-240V
  • Weigh: 11kg
