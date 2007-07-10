SIM2 shows off 35 trillion colour projector

SIM2's new C3X-E projector is compact enough not to take over your living room - it's also HD capable

SIM2 has revamped its award-winning C3X projector with a new version it says can display up to 35 trillion colours and is Full HD 1080p/24 compatible.

The C3X-E can do this because it uses a 3-chip Digital Light Processing Engine (DLP) engine from Texas Instruments , called the HD2 DarkChip 3. It also includes a 10-bit video processor with DVD upscaling and progressive scan capabilities.

Its 1080p/24 compatibility should come in handy for watching Blu-ray and HD DVD sources as you'll be able to experience your movies as the director originally intended. The C3X-E has supreme picture quality and runs at a cinematic 24 frames per second.

However it should be noted that the C3X-E isn't a full 1080p projector - it just downscales the picture to fit its 720p output. You can find out exactly what it's capable of in the tech specs table below.

SIM2 says the C3X-E retains the original's small footprint - making it one of the smallest and lightest 3-chip DLP projectors you can buy. It's available now for a princely £13,000.

SIM2 C3X-E: TECHNICAL SPECIFICATION

Light engine

DLP Type: 3-chip DMDs HD2 DarkChip 3

Resolution: 1280 x 270 pixels

Lens: High quality, high resolution improved optics for higher contrast and better black level with both motorised zoom and focus adjust

Lamp power consumption: 250W dimmable

Brightness: 2500 ANSI lumens

Installation

Throw ratio: 2.0-3.0:1 (standard lens - type T2) or 1.5-2.0:1 (type T1 lens on request)

Lens shift: half up picture = 50 per cent

Digital keystone adjustment

Picture size: 1.27m-7.62m

Aspect ratio: 4:3, 16:9 anamorphic, letterbox, panoramic, pixel to pixel. Plus 3 user adjustable settings

Electronics

Horizontal and vertical scanning frequency: 15kHz-80kHz/48Hz-100Hz

SDTV: PAL/NTSC automatically selected

HDTV: ATSC 480p, 720p, 1080i; 576p 1080i 50Hz

PC graphics standard VGA, SVGA, XGA, SXGA UXGA 1080i 50Hz

10-bit on board video processing

Contrast ratio (full on / full off): greater than 6800:1

Inputs/outputs

1x S-video

1x composite video (RCA phono)

1x RGB-YCrCb (4x RCA)

1x RGBHV (D-Sub 15 pin)

2x HDMI

1x digital audio output

1x USB socket

1x RS232 port

1x 12V socket

1x input external IR sensor

General specifications