Get your cybersecurity needs sorted with Bitdefender's new Black Friday deal

Move over tech devices, it's cybersecurity's turn to shine this Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Bitdefender just released a new antivirus Black Friday deal which proves that the sales galore is not exclusive to laptops and phones.
The antivirus giant launched a super Black Friday deal on three of its antivirus products - meaning you're looking at getting up to 64% off your online security needs.
To get this Black Friday Bitdefender bargain straight away, click here for the US and the rest of the world, here for the UK or here for Australia
Not only is this an awesome offer but also we rank Bitdefender very highly – it's our number one antivirus and sits at the very top of our antivirus charts. This is due to its reliability and top-notch accuracy in malware detection, plus it also boasts plenty of features to ensure your web security.
So if you want to protect that new or current piece of tech – Bitdefender could be exactly what you need. And okay, the offers are pretty much exactly the same as last Black Friday, they still aren't to be sniffed at considering the high quality software that Bitdefender has.
Don't have enough information to make a decision? Keep reading, below we have outlined and detailed the offers for you in full. Plus we've got links so you can read reviews on each product.
Bitdefender Antivirus Plus 2020
US deal:
$59.99 Now $23.99 - 60% off
UK deal
£39.99 Now £14.99 - 63% off
Aus deal
AU$69.99 Now AU$28 - 60% off
Our #1 rated antivirus. Not only does it have loads of features to use, it's straightforward to use and has very accurate malware blocking. With multi-layered protection from malware, Bitdefender Antivirus Plus 2020 is the security software we most recommend to keep your PC secure.
Bitdefender Internet Security 2020
US deal:
$79.99 Now $29.99 - 63% off
UK deal
£49.99 Now £19.99 - 60% off
Aus deal
AU$99.99 Now AU$40 - 60% off
With this software Bitdefender promises advanced PC protection and unlimited encrypted traffic. There's also the added bonus that this software can protect up to three PCs, making it ideal and great value for families or multiple account users.
Bitdefender Total Security 2020
US deal:
$89.99 Now $34.99 - 61% off
UK deal
£69.99 Now £24.99 - 64% off
Aus deal
AU$119.99 Now AU$47.99 - 60% off
Takes Antivirus Plus's virus protecting prowess and makes it available for Mac, Android & iOS. With the Bitdefender Total Security 2020 you can cover five devices with the one sub to cover home computing and mobile - so this is definitely the best value for your money. It also boasts having an intelligent firewall and a reliable spam filter.
