Walmart slashes Black Friday price on Xbox One wireless controllers - now just $39

Walmart have slashed the price on their range of standard, limited and special edition Xbox One wireless controllers ahead of Black Friday this week. You can pick up anything from a replacement standard white controller to the infinitely cooler (and generally far more expensive) Gears 5 limited edition Kait Diaz version for just $39. This is an exceedingly welcome deal, with the aforementioned Gears controller hitting a peak of $80 this year and other included items like the Sport or Phantom Editions regularly costing around $65.

Microsoft's gaming population and PC gamers alike have come to rely on the Xbox One Wireless Controller. The gamepad is so popular it's widely regarded as one of the best designs on the market, and accordingly wracks up quite the price tag. That's why Xbox controller deals are always an exciting time for Microsoft fans. With the controller being so favored by the gamers across the landscape, it's understandable that extra color variants and special edition models would be hot ticket items.

The standard black and white models are included in this Xbox controller Black Friday deal, but we've also rounded up some of the wilder color options for your perusal. If you've been looking for a good excuse to refresh your controller, or even just kit out the game room with some wilder colors, Black Friday is going to be a great opportunity for you.

You don't even have to own an Xbox to take advantage of this excellent Xbox One controller Black Friday deal. These gamepads are well known for their compatibility across gaming devices - you can connect your new controller to anything from a Nintendo Switch (thanks to a few small extra accessories) to Android or iOS devices.

There are always plenty of other Walmart Black Friday deals to take advantage of as well, so be sure to scan everything on offer before you check out.

Xbox One controller Black Friday deals

Xbox One Wireless Controller white | $59.99 $39 at Walmart

Pick up a standard white Xbox One wireless controller at Walmart and save $20. The classic white shell offers the Xbox controller design many have come to know and love. That said, the standard controller will still regularly hold a $60 price tag. If you're looking to replace the controller you pulled out the box all those years ago, this is the deal for you.



Xbox One Wireless Controller black | $59.96 $39 at Walmart

The classic black Xbox wireless controller still goes for around $60, so picking one up for just under $40 is a great deal. If your triggers are a little worn down, or if you just want to refresh your Xbox experience, now's a great time to stock up.

Xbox One Wireless Controller blue | $64.99 $39 at Walmart

This edition features a bright blue paint job that covers the full face of the controller, while a darker hue keeps the back of the handset distinct from the black trigger buttons. The blue ABXY buttons are an especially nice touch on this bright color variant.

Xbox One Wireless Controller gray / green | $64.99 $39 at Walmart

If you're looking for a more understated xbox one wireless controller, this deal on the gray option keeps the fun of green thumbstick ball joints but offers your console shelf a much more refined color palette.

Xbox One Wireless Controller gray / blue | $64 $39 at Walmart

If you like the gray aesthetic but aren't a fan of the green highlights, why not check out this darker model that features blue instead. All the same accents are included but the color swapped for a bright sky blue instead.



Xbox One Wireless Controller red | $64.99 $39 at Walmart

Xbox One Wireless Controller Night Ops Camo | $70 $39 at Walmart

Pick up this Night Ops Camo version this Black Friday and you're saving $31 on an incredibly popular special edition. With a subtle but undeniably cool gold and gray pattern, this controller will sit well on any gaming shelf.

Xbox One Wireless Controller Armed Forces II | $59 $39 at Walmart

You're saving $20 with this Xbox controller Black Friday deal at Walmart. The Armed Forces II special edition is a hugely popular controller, so this $40 price tag is all the more impressive in the run-up to the biggest shopping weekend of the year.

Xbox One Wireless Controller Midnight Forces II | $60 $39 at Walmart

This special edition Midnight Forces II controller is a Walmart exclusive and keeps the design of the Forces series with a blue color scheme. If you're looking for a special edition controller but don't want anything too crazy, this is an understated design that's sure to win you over.

Xbox One Wireless Controller Winter Forces | $69.99 $39 at Walmart

This gray and white version of the Forces controller keeps things subtle and light if you're looking for something to suit a white Xbox One. This design maintains the clean lines of the previous controller, and at $30 off is a great deal that won't last long.

Xbox One Wireless Controller Phantom Black | $69.99 $39 at Walmart

The Phantom Black special edition features a translucent black shell that fades down to a gold opaque color at the bottom. It's a great effect, and one that the premium feel of the gold D-pad certainly enhances. This is one of the best prices for this controller we've seen in a while, so jump quickly to grab one for yourself.

Xbox One Wireless Controller Phantom White | $69 $39 at Walmart

If you're after the same effect but don't want a darker controller, this Phantom White special edition may be for you. You're still getting the translucent fading effect, but this controller keeps things simple with a white and gray design throughout.

Xbox One Wireless Controller Sport White | $69.99 $39 at Walmart

If you've been eyeing up the Sport range of Microsoft gamepads, this Xbox controller Black Friday deal is perfect for you. The Sport edition offers improved comfort and wireless range as well as textured grips throughout.

Xbox One Wireless Controller Sport Red | $69.99 $39 at Walmart

If the white version is too plain for you, this Sport Red special edition could be better for your gaming shelf. It keeps all the game-enhancing features of the white model but does it all in far brighter color scheme.

Xbox One Wireless Controller Sport Blue | $65 $39 at Walmart

The blue on this Sport edition is far darker than that of the standard blue Xbox One controller. You're still getting the bright sky blue on the back of the controller and in accents but the Sport version is far more subtle than its wilder sibling.

Xbox One Wireless Controller Gears 5 Kait Diaz | $75 $39 at Walmart

This Black Friday Xbox One controller deal is an amazing $36 off this weekend. That's a saving of 48% on one of the most distinctive controllers around right now. The Gears 5 limited edition controller offers a beaten up metallic aesthetic with sections of the handset jaggedly split off like warped sheets of metal. It's something to behold and if you're a fan of the series or just want something a bit out there, this is the controller for you.

Xbox One Wireless Controller PUBG | $69.99 $39 at Walmart

This dark controller comes with a distressed aesthetic typical of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds. It's rare to see one of these out in the wild, but the limited edition controller is also $30 off at Walmart this weekend.

Xbox One Wireless Controller Fortnite | $65 $39 at Walmart

This deep purple controller is certainly distinctive - every part of the gamepad has been covered with the dark colour except for the Xbox logo at the top - a striking design that will suit many a style.



