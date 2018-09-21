Best Nintendo Switch Online Games: The best online games for co-op and versus multiplayer

Get ready for Nintendo Switch , round two. When the Nintendo Switch Online service launched in September, it marked a new stage for the house of Mario, which had proved its resurgence with the runaway success of its half-portable, half-home console. But what games actually come with online functionality and are going to help you get the most out of Nintendo Switch Online?

Yes, this is a paid service, and yes, anyone playing online multiplayer before this month will have been able to use a lot of those features for free. (We know.)

But this is the boat we're in, and Nintendo's paywall is in keeping with the likes of Xbox Live Gold or PlayStation Plus, which charge significantly higher monthly or subscription fees.

So whether you're a Nintendo Switch owner looking to make the most of the online service, or just someone wanting to know why the hell they should sign up after paying for a $300 / £300 console, these are the local co-op and online multiplayer games that get all the better for having the Nintendo Switch Online service.