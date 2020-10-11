The best Prime Day deals available now: save on TVs, Echo devices, laptops and more

Amazon Prime Day is nearly here, but Amazon's kicking things off early this weekend. There's a wide range of Prime Day 2020 deals already available right now, and we're bringing you the very best of them right here.

With the AirPods Pro dropping to $199 - their lowest price yet, plenty of cheap TV deals hitting the shelves, and laptops receiving their own discounts, there's plenty get stuck into right now. However, some of the best early Prime Day deals are hitting Amazon's own Echo devices.

The Echo Show is now down to its lowest ever price at $44.99 and you can save $30 when you buy two brand new 4th generation Echos, bringing the final price down to just $169.98. If you're after the cheaper Echo Dot, however, there's a similar $20 saving up for grabs when you buy two smart speakers that comes to $79.98 all together.

If you're not interested in picking up some new Alexa gadgets, however, there's plenty to sink your deal hunting teeth into. The Nintendo Switch is back in stock, MacBooks are seeing prices as low as $949, and you can pick up a robot vacuum for under $150 this weekend.

We're rounding up all the best early Prime Day deals available this weekend just below - but remember, you'll need an Amazon Prime membership to take advantage of the best deals come October 13. You'll be covered by this 30 day free trial though, so you can save even more.

The best early Prime Day deals available now

Blink Mini smart security camera: $34.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Prime members can already save $10 on this Blink Mini smart security camera ahead of the rest of this year's Amazon Prime Day deals next week. That's an excellent price for the 1080p HD camera with motion detection and night vision.

Amazon Echo Dot: $49.99 $39.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Echo Dot is available for $10 less this weekend, but we've seen lower prices in recent days. That means you'll want to keep an eye on this particular device over the next few days as it usually offers one of the best Prime Day deals going - especially if the new model appears.

Amazon Echo Show 5: $89.99 $44.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Echo Show 5 is down to its lowest price ever for Prime members this weekend. That means you can save $45 on this smart display well ahead of the full Amazon Prime Day sales event.

Amazon Echo Dot 4th generation - two pack: $99.98 $79.98 at Amazon

Save $20 on the brand new Amazon Echo Dot 4th generation when you buy two at Amazon right now. That's a fantastic offer considering these devices aren't even out on the market yet. Use promo code DOT2PACK for these savings.

Apple AirPods 2019 with standard charging case: $159 $129 at Amazon

Save $30 on the AirPods with standard charging case this weekend at Amazon - that's less than a dollar off their all time low price. However, if you're already set up for Qi you might prefer the wireless charging version, now down to $159 from $199 in these early Amazon Prime Day AirPods deals. View Deal

Amazon Echo Spot x2: $259.98 $149.98 at Amazon

Save $110 off the original price when you buy two Amazon Echo Spot displays with promo code ECHOSPOT2PK at checkout. If you only need the one, however, you can still take $40 off the original price, bringing it down from $129.99 to $89.99.

Shark ION robot vacuum: $219.99 $149.99 at Amazon

The Shark ION robot vacuum comes in $70 cheaper at Amazon this weekend. Complete with 120 minute runtime battery and powerful cleaning for a range of floor types, this $150 price tag is the cheapest this robot vacuum has ever been.

Amazon Echo 4th generation x2: $199.98 $169.98 at Amazon

If you're looking to kit out the whole house with the latest generation Amazon Echo, you'll find his $30 discount when you buy two smart speakers to be particularly helpful. Simply use code ECHO2PK at checkout for your savings.

AirPods Pro: $249 $199 at Amazon

Amazon has also been battling it out with Verizon over the AirPods Pro price, but this $199 price tag on the AirPods Pro is the lowest we've ever seen. Previously holding steady at $219, an extra $20 off serves up a stunning offer right now.

All-new Toshiba 43-inch smart UHD 4K TV: $329.99 $229.99 at Amazon

The all-new Toshiba 43-inch display offers Fire TV functionality, but the new 2020 model brings Dolby Vision HDR to a fantastic low price point this weekend. You're saving $100 here, leaving us with a $229 final cost.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: $349.99 $279.99 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is $70 off ahead of Prime Day, and with 64GB of storage and the S Pen included as well, that's a lot of value. Plus, this is one of the lowest prices we've seen yet (it dropped down to $277 in September).

Nintendo Switch: $299 at Amazon

The Nintendo Switch is back in stock, but this is going to move quickly. We've seen stock holding a little steadier over the last few weeks, but this is still going to be a race to checkout if stock holds out for the main event, so we'd get in there as soon as possible. You'll also find the Animal Crossing edition available for this price as well.

LG 49NANO85UNA 49-inch 4K TV: $679.99 $596.99 at Amazon

Save $83 on this 49-inch LG 4K TV in these early Amazon Prime Day TV deals. With Alexa compatibility and a NanoCell display, there's some decent power stuffed into this price tag as well.

MacBook Pro 16-inch: $2,399 $2,099 at Amazon

Save $300 on this 16-inch MacBook Pro in these early Amazon Prime Day laptop deals. You're getting an i7 processor under the hood here, with 512GB of storage and 16GB RAM. That discount brings the largest MacBook Pro back down to its lowest price point, which means there's excellent value packed in here.

More Amazon Echo early Prime Day deals

You'll find all the lowest Amazon Echo prices from around the web right here. Other retailers do enjoy a price war over Amazon Prime Day, and this year's all the more competitive. That means you'll want to keep an eye on the competition to get the best possible deals out there.