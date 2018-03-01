Best dual-camera phones in India for March 2018

If just one lens is not doing the job, go for two!

Dual-camera phones are not particularly new. However, since the Apple iPhone 7 Plus was announced in 2016, manufacturers have been rushing to launch dual-camera phones without really trying to match the Apple-level of quality.

Currently, there are tons of phones in the list now, but there are only few who are making the most out of the idea of a dual-camera.

So, what are some of the popular dual-camera phones that we can find in the Indian mobile market today? Let’s have a look.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8

OS: Android 7.1.1 | Screen size: 6.3-inch | Resolution: 1440 x 2960 | CPU: Exynos 8895 | RAM: 6GB | Storage: 64GB | Battery: 3,300mAh | Rear camera: 12MP + 12MP | Front camera: 8MP

'Infinity Display' is excellent

Fast with 6GB of RAM

Extremely expensive

Weak speaker

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 camera is amongst the best we’ve ever tested, for three reasons: it captures clear, colourful photos, has a brilliant new bokeh (background blur) effect, and sets you up with an easy-to-use, yet full-featured camera app.

Samsung’s telephoto lens is also great. Its second rear camera’s 2x optical zoom benefits from optical image stabilisation (OIS). OIS means the camera actually moves to compensate for your shaky hands, and it’s something the iPhone’s telephoto camera lacks. The Note 8 makes great strides in reducing any photographer’s remorse.

The Note 8 has no shortage of photo modes: Auto, Pro, Panorama and Food, while the missing favourites can be downloaded from the Galaxy App Store. There’s also a new Full View camera option, which caters to the dimensions of Snapchat and Instagram Stories.

Read the full review: Samsung Galaxy Note 8