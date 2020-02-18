Best Buy TV deals: the Samsung 65-inch 4K TV gets a $200 price cut

Basketball season is officially underway, and if you're looking to snag a deal on a new TV, then you're in luck. Best Buy's Samsung TV sale includes massive deals on a range of 4K TVs with prices starting at just $249.99.



Our top TV pick is the Samsung 65-inch 4K TV that's on sale for $899.99. That's a $200 discount and the best price we've found for the QLED TV.



The Samsung Q60 Series TV features smart capabilities, so you can stream your favorite movies and TV shows all in one place using the Samsung universal remote. You'll enjoy a stunning picture with bright, bold colors and life-like images thanks to Quantum Dot technology and 4K resolution. The big-screen TV will also look good in your home thanks to Ambient Mode, which turns a black screen into enticing visuals or at-a-glance news.

Samsung 65-inch Q60 Series Smart 4K UHD TV: $1,099.99 $899.99 at Best Buy

You can save $200 on the Samsung 65-inch 4K TV at Best Buy. The Q Series TV features Quantum Dot technology with over a billion shades of brilliant color to deliver a life-like picture experience.

View Deal

Shop more of Best Buy's Samsung TV deals below that include a range of different sizes and features. These discounts are limited time offers, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

Samsung 4K TV deals:

Samsung 43-inch 6 Series Smart 4K UHD TV: $279.99 $249.99 at Best Buy

Get the Samsung 43-inch Ultra HD TV on sale for only $249.99 at Best Buy. The 4K TV features a slim design and features smart capabilities, so you can stream your favorite movies and TV shows from the home screen of your TV.

View Deal

Samsung 43-inch 7 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $329.99 $299.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the Samsung 43-inch 4K TV on sale for just $300. The Ultra HD TV features smart capabilities and the Universal Guide brings your favorite content in one easy-to-browse menu.

View Deal

Samsung 50-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $329.99 $296.99 at Best Buy

Get the Samsung 50-inch 4K TV on sale for just $297 at Best Buy. The Ultra HD TV has smart capabilities, so you can seamlessly stream content from apps like Netflix, Amazon Video, Disney Plus, and more.

View Deal

Samsung 55-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $499.99 $399.99 at Best Buy

A fantastic price for a feature-rich mid-size TV, you can get the Samsung 55-inch 4K TV on sale for $400 at Best Buy. The slim TV features smart capabilities and delivers a bold, bright picture thanks to the PurColor technology.

View Deal

Samsung 65-inch Q60 Series Smart 4K UHD TV: $1,099.99 $899.99 at Best Buy

You can save $200 on the Samsung 65-inch 4K TV at Best Buy. The Q Series TV features Quantum Dot technology with over a billion shades of brilliant color to deliver a life-like picture experience.

View Deal

Samsung 75-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $899.99 $849.99 at Best Buy

If you're interested in a big-screen TV, Best Buy has the Samsung 75-inch 4K TV on sale for $849.99. The Ultra HD TV includes smart capabilities and features a slim, stylish design.

View Deal

See more TV offers with our roundup of the best cheap TV deals and sales that are happening now.