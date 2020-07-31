Best Buy Samsung sale offers big savings on TVs, laptops, tablets and more - this weekend only

Best Buy has kicked off its 3-day Samsung sale today, which means you'll find a massive range of phones, tablets, smartwatches, laptops, TVs, and appliances reduced - with extra offers on top as well. You'll have to hurry, though, because these offers end on Sunday night, so if you see a deal you like, don't hesitate for too long.

Top offers in this weekend's Samsung sales include up to $400 in savings on the Samsung S20 range with a free Samsung Galaxy Watch included in some instances as well. Or, you'll find the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite down to its lowest price yet at just $299.99 (was $349.99). Plus, you can save $200 on the powerful Samsung Galaxy Chromebook as well - perfect for back to school shopping.

If you're renovating your home, you'll also want to make the most of this appliance offer - serving up a free $200 or $300 gift card when you buy two or three discounted Samsung machines this weekend.

We're rounding up all the best Samsung sales in Best Buy's weekend of savings just below, and you'll find plenty more prices if you're shopping from the UK or Australia further down the page as well.

Samsung sales at Best Buy: all the top deals

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, 128GB: $649.99 $499.99 ($449.99 with activation) at Best Buy

You'll find Samsung Galaxy S20 offers below, but if you want to spend a little less, Best Buy is also offering the S10 Lite for just $499.99 without the need for activation. If you do want to activate your phone with Verizon or AT&T you can drop that price to $449, and if you select a Sprint plan the price comes down to just $399.99.

Samsung Galaxy S20: save up to $400 when you activate on Verizon, AT&T or Sprint

You can save a wad of cash on the latest Samsung Galaxy S20 range at Best Buy this weekend, giving you a great option to pick up a 5G flagship phone for cheap. Total costs vary depending on your carrier of choice, but once you activate you'll score yourself a saving of up to $400.

Samsung Galaxy: free Samsung Galaxy Active 2 with select unlocked phone

Available across select Samsung Galaxy phones until Sunday night, Best Buy are currently throwing in a free Samsung Galaxy Active2 smartwatch with your unlocked phone purchase. This is a great option if you need the flexibility of an unlocked phone, plus you're getting a free gift worth $279 here.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active: $199.99 $169.99 at Best Buy

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active brings all the fitness tracking you'll need together in a cheap $169 price tag in the latest Samsung sales. You can use it paired with iOS and Android devices, and make use of auto workout tracking, sleep and stress monitoring, Samsung Pay, and a four day battery life.

Samsung Galaxy Watch: $279.99 $239.99 at Best Buy

Save $40 on the Samsung Galaxy Watch at Best Buy this weekend. The 46mm watch is compatible with Android and iOS, offers an AMOLED display and features Samsung Pay as well.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite - 64GB: $349.99 $299.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy have cut this 64GB Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite down to just $319.99 this weekend, but a free $20 gift card is automatically added to your cart at purchase, which brings the price right down to $299. That's a fantastic price for the latest tablet to come out of Samsung, and the cheapest we've seen it go for so far. Upgrade to 128GB for $379.99 once that gift card has been taken into account.

Samsung Galaxy 13.3-inch 4K UHD Chromebook: $999 $799 at Best Buy

Chromebooks are known for their cheap and cheerful approach to computing, but the Samsung Galaxy takes things a step further. There's a gorgeous 4K UHD display panel on here, with an i5 processor, 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD. Those are some topline specs for a Chromebook, but you're saving $200 in the Best Buy sales.

Samsung Q60T 58-inch QLED 4K TV: $899.99 $799.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 on this 58-inch Samsung QLED TV at Best Buy - a gorgeous display with premium Quantum Dot technology, Motion Rate 120 and Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility. If you're looking for a larger panel, you can also pick up a 65-inch display for $50 off as well.

Free $200 / $300 gift card when you buy 2, 3 or more Samsung kitchen appliances at Best Buy

Not only are Samsung kitchen appliances seeing hundreds of dollars worth of savings in Best Buy's sale, but when you pick up two appliances totaling $1,999—$2,998.99, a free $200 gift card will be added to your cart. Grab three items totaling $2,999 or more and you'll pick up a $300 gift card instead.

More Samsung sales

