Best Buy’s Nvidia RTX 3080 restock has 75 people in line. Only two aren’t resellers

Best Buy will restock the Nvidia RTX 3080 GPU, among other Nvidia graphics cards today, Friday, October 1, and if you follow our GPU restock Twitter tracker Matt Swider, you'll get alerts when Nvidia graphics cards are in stock in the US.

There are already lines for the RTX 3080 at Best Buy stores nationwide, according to our on-the-ground reporting, and we did an early survey in New York City: of the 75 people in line for the GPU, only two people aren't resellers. That's right, everyone else in line at this Best Buy is just waiting to resell the RTX 3080 on eBay or StockX for double the retail price of $699.99.

The two Best Buy customers who actually legitimately want to buy the hard-to-buy Nvidia RTX 3080 at MSRP – if they even get the sought-after GPU at this point – want it for different purposes.

One AI research student wants the graphics card for research purposes at New York University, and the other customer wants it for gaming with her husband.

The problem, as we've seen with these Best Buy restock lines in the past, is that the RTX 3080-seeking student went from an alleged third spot in line the night before (Wednesday night) to the tenth (and will probably do far worse come time to hand out the paper tickets for graphics cards on Friday morning).

People constantly rush the line having "come back from the bathroom" or other excuses – again, just to resell the RTX 3080. We've also seen this scenario play out during PS5 restock in-store events at Best Buy last week.

Best Buy RTX 3080 restock time today

The Best Buy will have the RTX 3080 in stock in select stores throughout the United States today, October 1. Paper tickets will be handed out at 7:30am local time.

Don't think that showing up at the posted 7:30am time will get you a GPU, however. As we've witnessed in the past, this can happen as soon as 7am since people are in line right now – and have been since Wednesday morning at some Best Buy store locations.

Best Buy's in-store restock locator for GPUs is much better than the one used by GameStop for its PS5 restock, however, we've still laid out the store list below.

Best Buy RTX 3080 GPU restock store locations list

Because not every Best Buy will have the RTX 3080 in stock for this in-store event, do not show up at your local Best Buy before checking this list.

Editor's Note: We included the store locations that had last week's Best Buy PS5 in-store restock and crossed them off to demonstrate how few stores will have the RTX 3080 in stock. The PS5 was more widely available, according to our research. In fact, two states, Mississippi and Washington D.C. as well as Puerto Rico won't get a GPU restock whatsoever today despite having the PS5 before.

A total of 117 Best Buy store locations will have the RTX 3080 today:

(Image credit: Twitter / Matt Swider)

Alaska

No Best Buy stores will have it

Alabama

Birmingham

Huntsville

Mobile

Tuscaloosa

Arkansas

Fort Smith

Rogers

West Little Rock

Arizona

Avondale

Camelback

East Tucson

Flagstaff

Thunderbird Rd.

Tucson

California

Arden Fair

Atwater Village

Bakersfield

Burbank

Chula Vista

Costa Masa

Downey

Elk Grove – new addition

El Centro

Emeryville

Fresno

Mission Valley

Modesto

Montebello

Moreno Valley

Oceanside

Pacoima

Rancho Cucamonga

Roseville

San Bernardino

San Francisco (13th & Harrison St.)

Santa Rosa

Slatten Ranch

Stockton

The Plant

Torrance

Union City

Visalia

West Covina

West Hollywood

West LA

Colorado

Academy Blvd

Aurora

Belmar

Colorado Blvd

Denver West

First & Main

Fort Collins

Grand Junction

Northglenn

Westminster

Connecticut

Manchester

Meriden

Norwalk

Waterford

West Harvard

Washington, D.C.

Washington Heights

Delaware

Christiana

Florida

Aventura

Boca Raton

Brandon

Clearwater

Daytona Beach

Doral

Florida Mall

Fort Lauderdale

Fort Myers

Gainesville

Hialeah

Kissimmee

Millenia Mall

North Palm Beach

Pensacola

Saint Johns

South Tampa

South Petersburg

Tallahassee

Georgia

Athens

Augusta

Columbus

Edgewood

Gwinnett

Kennesaw

Mall of Georgia

McDonough

Savannah

Warner Robins

Hawaii

Aiea

Iowa

Cedar Rapids

Davenport

Sioux City

University Ave West Des Moines

Idaho

Boise

Idaho Falls

Illinois

Bucktown

Burbank

Butterfield Road

Champaign

Fairview Heights

Gurnee

Joliet

North Riverside

Peoria

Rockford

Schaumburg

Springfield

Indiana

Clarksville

Evansville

Fort Wayne

Greenwood

Lafayette

Merrillville

South Bend

Kansas

East Wichita

Oak Park

Topeka

Kentucky

Florence

Hamburg Pavilion

St. Matthews

Louisiana

Baton Rouge

Lafayette

Shreveport

Massachusetts

Attleboro

Cape Cod

Danvers

Dedham

Holyoke Mall

Millbury

Plymouth

Maryland

Annapolis

Columbia

Frederick

Glen Burnie

Hagerstown

Waldorf

Maine

Bangor

Portland

Michigan

Ann Arbor

Flint

Grand Rapids

Kalamazoo

Lansing

Madison Heights/Troy

Novi

Rivertown Crossing

Southland Center

Utica

Minnesota

Duluth

Mankato

Maple Grove

Minnetonka

Oakdale

Richfield

Roseville

Missouri

Battlefield

Brentwood

Independence

Mid Rivers Mall

Mississippi

Flowood

Gulfport

Montana

Billings

North Carolina

Asheville

Blankeney

Carny

Concord Mills

Fayetteville

Hickory

Willmington

Winston-Salem

North Dakota

Bismark

Fargo

Nebraska

Lincoln

Omaha East

New Hampshire

Nashua

Portsmouth

Salem

New Jersey

Depthford

Jersey City

Mays Landing

Mount Laurel

Princeton

West Paterson

Woodbridge

New Mexico

Albuquerque

Las Cruces

Nevada

Centennial

Henderson

Reno

SW Las Vegas

(Image credit: Twitter / Matt Swider)

New York

86th & Lexington

Albany

Amherst

Bay Parkway Brooklyn

Bay Shore

Bronx Terminal Market

Chelsea (23rd & 6th)

Dewitt

Henrietta

Long Island City

Midtown Manhattan (44th & 5th)

Poughkeepsie

South Setauket

Staten Island

Union Square

Westbury

Ohio

Beavercreek

Eastgate

Morse Rd

North Canton

Parma

Toledo

Tuttle Crossing

Youngstown

Oklahoma

Oklahoma City West

Quail Springs

Tulsa

Oregon

Cascade Station

Clackamas

Gresham

Salem

Springfield

Pennsylvania

Erie

Harrisburg East

North Fayette

Oxford Valley

Reading

South Philadelphia

Springfield

Whitehall

Wilkes Barre

Puerto Rico

Hato Rey

Rio Hondo Mall

Rhode Island

Warwick

South Carolina

Columbiana Mall

Greenville

Myrtle Beach

North Charleston

South Dakota

Sioux Falls

Tennessee

Brentwood

Chattanooga

Knoxville

Murfreesboro

Popular Ave

Texas

Alamo Ranch

Arlington

Bunker Hill Road

Cedar Hill

Cedar Park

College Station

Corpus Christi

East El Paso

El Paso

Frisco

Fry Road

Galleria

Heritage Trace Parkway

Humble

Irving

La Cantera

Laredo

Lubbock

Mcallen

Mesquite

Midland

North Austin

Park Lane

South Austin

The Woodlands

Utah

Jordan Landing

Murray

Riverdale

South Salt Lake City

Virgina

Baileys Crossroads

Charlottesville

Chesapeake

Fairlakes

Fredericksburg

Newport News

Roanoke

Virginia Beach

West Broad

Vermont

Williston

Washington

Bellevue

Kennewick

Lynnwood

Northgate

Silverdale

Spokane East

Tacoma

Wisconsin

Appleton

Eau Claire

Green Bay

Racine

Southridge

West Madison

West Virginia

Huntington

Morgantown

Wyoming

Casper

Will it be just the RTX 3080?

No, the RTX 3080 Ti, RTX 3070 and RTX 3090 should also be available at most stores, but everyone we've talked to so far is waiting in line for the coveted RTX 3080.

And of the two people who we interviewed who wanted the RTX 3080 for legitimate purposes (AI research and gaming), one person, the NYU researcher, said that he'll get another graphics card if he has to, but resell it because he's really after the 3080.

Considering he went from third in line to tenth and will probably slip further, that means the person who wanted a GPU for gaming may be the only person who actually purchases an RTX and keeps it from this 75-strong line at Best Buy in New York City today.

Best Buy restock line is 'pure chaos' each time

Frustrated online customers, unable to buy the RTX 3080, think a Best Buy in-store restock is great news when the retailer's website is constantly besieged by resellers who use bots to scoop up the RTX inventory before everyone else. This happened on Wednesday, September 29, the date of the latest Best Buy RTX restock online.

The grass is no greener. It's pure chaos each time in certain cities, as we've tweeted about before:

(Image credit: Twitter / Matt Swider)

In New York City, the same resellers show up, plant themselves first in line and buy all of the inventory. How fast did these GPUs resell? Before the purchase was even made. They're always pre-sold on StockX or eBay and no one gets the GPU they want for gaming or AI research.

During the last RTX 3080 restock, through our on-the-ground reporting, we identified the first person in line who actually wanted the coveted RTX 3080 (the most popular graphics card on sale at Best Buy that day) for gaming purposes. They for No. 20 in line and actually had a chance to buy it – or so it seemed.

Moments before the first paper tickets were being handed out by Best Buy managers, that No. 20 customer in line became No. 40 in line due to last-second line jumpers – "friends" of the people waiting it out in the front of the line, all of whom claimed to have always been there. It turned into a chaotic scene that was not only unfair (an 11-year-old cried) but involved a lot of pushing, shoving and shouting.

The profit margins on the PS5 and Xbox Series X are big, but not as dramatic as Nvidia GPUs. So we'll have to see how this Best Buy in-store restock goes when it comes to ensuring everyone gets their console of choice fairly and safely.