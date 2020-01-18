Best Buy laptop deals: save big on Dell, HP, and Acer

Best Buy has unleashed its laptop deals this weekend, and there is plenty to be saved on cheap Chromebooks and fully-fledged laptop powerhouses alike. We've gathered our top picks for your own perusal right here, featuring everything from a 14-inch, 128GB SSD HP laptop for just $199 all the way through to the 12GB of RAM and 256GB SSD machine you can grab for just $549.

There's something for everyone in Best Buy's laptop deals this weekend. If you're just looking for a cheap laptop to see you through schoolwork or light web browsing and emails, you'll find a range of deals offering prices under $300. Or, those looking to take on a bit more computing power can save up to $200 on larger powerhouses.

Whatever you're looking for, you'll find SSD's aplenty and even the latest generation of Intel's processors among these laptop deals, so we'll let you dive straight into the goods.

In the UK? You can find all the latest laptop sales we've gathered from across the web right here.

Best Buy laptop deals available now

HP 14-inch laptop $299.99 $199 at Best Buy

Best Buy has knocked $100 off this 14-inch HP laptop, and the specs inside make that a fantastic price drop. This laptop packs a 128GB SSD as well as AMD Radeon R5 graphics, all run by an AMD A9-series processor. This laptop is a great buy for anyone looking to get some zippy work done on the go, with the HP's small footprint and big storage at this price point.

Acer Spin 11.6-inch 2-in-1 touchscreen Chromebook $329 $229 at Best Buy

This 11.6-inch Chromebook comes with 32GB of storage and 4GB of RAM. We wouldn't worry too much about that storage, this computer has been designed to use the cloud, and Chrome OS means updates will be easy. Plus, this Acer Spin laptop deal has a trick up its sleeve - the 2-in-1 touchscreen can also transform into a tablet, making flexible, portable working even easier.

Dell Inspiron 15.6-inch touchscreen laptop $449 $349 at Best Buy

Dell packs a punch with this particular Inspiron laptop, and Best Buy hits even harder with a $100 price drop. You're getting an 8th generation i3 processor in here with 8GB of RAM to keep everything moving and 128GB SSD storage to boot. Plus, that touchscreen display will come in handy too.

HP 2-in-1 14-inch touchscreen Chromebook $599 $399 at Best Buy

Save $200 on this 2-in-1 laptop deal on an HP 14-inch Chromebook. You're grabbing a nicely versatile machine here, with 64GB of onboard storage (though, again, you'll be using the cloud most of the time) and 8GB RAM.

HP 15.6-inch laptop $629.99 $549.99 at Best Buy

This beast usually comes in well over $600, but today you can pick it up for under $550. That's a decent price for a full-sized laptop rocking 12GB RAM and a 256GB SSD. You've even got 16GB of Intel Optane memory and a 10th generation i5 processor keeping everything slick as well.

