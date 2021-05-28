Beats Solo Pro deals drop to record price lows in Memorial Day sales

We've seen a few Beats Solo Pro deals landing over the last few months, each offer dropping the price of these excellent wireless noise cancelling headphones just that little bit further. However, Amazon has just taken a particularly deep plunge, offering its latest Beats Solo Pro deals for just $149 (was $299.95).
That's an extra $60 off the previous record low price (an offer that we'd been enjoying for much of 2021), which means you're getting excellent value here. However, stock does seem to be running out with the black and white models already looking a little thin. You'll still find plenty of gray versions on Amazon's shelves right now, but we wouldn't wait too long to take advantage.
These Beats Solo Pro deals come in the midst of a whole weekend of excellent savings, courtesy of this year's Memorial Day sales. However, other retailers are yet to catch up to Amazon here, with Best Buy only offering a $169.99 sales price.
Not in the US? Scroll down for more Beats headphone deals in your region.
Beats Solo Pro:
$299.95 $149 at Amazon
Amazon has just dropped the Beats Solo Pro down to a record low price, shaving $150 off the MSRP to leave us with an excellent $149 price tag. That's excellent value for a pair of wireless noise cancelling headphones complete with that Apple H1 chip and a 22 hour battery life.
View Deal
We're rounding up all the cheapest noise cancelling headphone deals right here, but if you're after something a little more high profile, check out the best Sony WH-1000XM4 sales available. Plus, you'll likely find more discounts in this year's Prime Day deals as well.