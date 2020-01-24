Beats Solo Pro bounce back to lowest ever price in stellar headphones deal

The Beats Solo Pro are among the best wireless headphones you can buy right now, and they're back at their all-time low price over at Amazon.

Usually $299.95, this fantastic headphones deal sees the price of the Beats Solo Pro slashed to just $249.99 – that's a saving of $50, or 17%. (Not in the US? Scroll down for the best Beats Solo Pro prices in your region.)

Today's best Beats Solo Pro deal

Beats Solo Pro: $299.95 $249.95 at Amazon

This is the lowest price we've seen for the Beats Solo Pro, cutting the price by $50. These wireless on-ear cans come with excellent battery life and impressive noise cancellation, as well as that signature Beats look.View Deal

We awarded the Beats Solo Pro 4.5 out of 5 stars in our recent review, thanks to their excellent 22-hour battery, impressive noise cancellation, and fun, signature Beats look.

Beats headphones are often criticized for over-emphasizing bass frequencies, which can leave the mid and treble frequencies sounding a little muddied; however, Apple's re-engineered the Solo Pro's acoustics from the ground up to provide a more balanced audio profile.

That famous punchy bass is still there, but it's now accompanied by exceptionally warm mids and clean highs, making the noise-cancelling headphones suitable for even the most discerning listener.

Not in the US? Check out the best Beats Solo Pro prices in your region below: