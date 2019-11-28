Beats Black Friday deals: Save over 50% on top headphones like Powerbeats 3 and Solo 3

Walmart has unleashed its 2019 Beats Black Friday deals, with massive savings to be had on sets of Powerbeats 3 and Beats Solo3 wireless headphones. You can grab a pair of Beats Solo3 headphones for just $129 this Black Friday - a saving of 56%.

Or, if you're after a pair of earbuds you can pick up some Powerbeats 3s for just $89, a similar saving down from $199.95.

Beats have long been Apple fan favorites thanks to their W1 chip - a feature that allows users to quickly and easily pair Beats headphones with Apple products and switch devices smoothly, while also offering amazing battery life and fast-charging capabilities.

Beats Solo3 wireless headphones | $299.95 $129 at Walmart

Save $170.95 with this Beats Black Friday deal at Walmart. You can grab a pair of Beats Solo3 wireless headphones for just $129 right now - a fantastic price for a set of high quality headphones with incredible battery, wireless range, and Apple device pairing. A saving like this won't stick around, so act fast to secure your headset.

View Deal

Powerbeats3 wireless headphones | $199.95 $89 at Walmart

Save $110.95 on these Powerbeats 3 wireless headphones in this amazing Beats Black Friday deal available now. These earbuds have just gone below $100 at Walmart, so if you're looking for comfortable wireless earbuds with excellent fit, punchy bass, and all the benefits of Apple's W1 chip, you better snap up this deal quick.

View Deal

The Beats Solo3 headset offers users a wireless stability and battery life (40 hours) one would come to demand from an Apple subsidiary. With comfortable on-ear cups and the portability options that come with a foldable design, many have embraced the slightly less exciting audio fidelity in favor of usability and power.

After all, a $400 crystal clear audio capability is redundant if your headphones have run out of juice. That said, the Solo3 headphones will still impress if you're no audiophile - with loud, punchy sound and a hefty bass that maintains fidelity despite incredible power.

If you're looking at the Powerbeats3, you'll be happy to know that the W1 chip, and all the Apple connectivity, battery life, and wireless range that comes with it, are also installed in the earbuds on sale today.

The fit will satisfy most, with the ear-hook design allowing users to secure their earbuds with ease. Meanwhile, the audio itself surprises many with its bass potential and richness.

Both headphones on sale today in these Beats Black Friday deals belong to a previous generation of headphones, meaning you're getting high-quality audio at an often absurdly low price. Today is no different, so make sure you grab these deals before they're snapped up.

Not in the US? Check out the best Beats 3 prices in your region:

Still hunting for the best Black Friday deals? We've got you covered with a full list of the latest and greatest offers available this weekend. You can also check out the rest of Walmart's Black Friday deals to make the most of your shipping.

If you're firmly set on a new pair of headphones, why not check out the best cheap headphone deals we've found across the internet. If it's Beats you're after specifically, we've got a great hub of all the best Beats headphone prices and sales.