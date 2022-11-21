Bag 3 months free with IPVanish's killer Black Friday VPN deal

'Tis the season to save money – and yet another one of the best VPN services has dropped an incredible Black Friday VPN deal. This time it's the turn of IPVanish, and it's well worth taking notice of.

Available until November 30, IPVanish is offering 3 months free with its 1-year plan. That works out at an excellent $3.19 a month (opens in new tab), which is great value compared to most other short-term plans out there. For those not looking to get tied down to a multi-year contract, this will be very appealing.

If this Black Friday deal has taken your fancy, it's worth grabbing it as soon as you can – IPVanish won't be getting any cheaper! To learn about the deal in full, simply keep scrolling...

IPVanish's Black Friday VPN deal in full

Save 71% – This Black Friday VPN deal sees IPVanish's 1-year plan drop to a tempting $3.19 a month, working out to just $47 for the year. You'll be able to use your plan on an unlimited number of devices, and you'll also get unrivalled customer support with live chat, in-depth article, and even a phone line. Well worth considering.

What makes this IPVanish VPN deal so good?

There's no question IPVanish is a fantastic VPN provider. Sitting in our buying guide for top-tier VPNs, IPVanish fits the bill with an array of superb features that help to improve the security, speed, and overall experience as you browse online.

Boasting over 2,000 servers across over 75 countries around the world, IPVanish boosts your security thanks to WireGuard, IKEv2, OpenVPN, as well as great features like a dedicated kill switch, AES-256 encryption, DNS and IPv6 leak protection, on top of its no logging policy.

In terms of speed, it offered one of the fastest VPN performances, especially through its WireGuard protocol, registering peaks of 720Mbps. That's plenty fast enough for heavy duty online tasks like gaming or streaming. Speaking of which, IPVanish can unblock US Netflix and BBC iPlayer, though it did fail to access a couple of more niche Netflix locations like Canada and Japan.

With unlimited connections, though, IPVanish can be installed across your own personal devices, as well as sharing with the rest of your household to better keep under lock and key your browsing history.

