Bag 3 months free with IPVanish's killer Black Friday VPN deal

'Tis the season to save money – and yet another one of the best VPN services has dropped an incredible Black Friday VPN deal. This time it's the turn of IPVanish, and it's well worth taking notice of.
Available until November 30, IPVanish is offering 3 months free with its 1-year plan. That works out at an excellent $3.19 a month (opens in new tab), which is great value compared to most other short-term plans out there. For those not looking to get tied down to a multi-year contract, this will be very appealing.
If this Black Friday deal has taken your fancy, it's worth grabbing it as soon as you can – IPVanish won't be getting any cheaper! To learn about the deal in full, simply keep scrolling...
IPVanish's Black Friday VPN deal in full
IPVanish: 1-year plan | $3.19 a month + 3 months FREE (opens in new tab)
Save 71% – This Black Friday VPN deal sees IPVanish's 1-year plan drop to a tempting $3.19 a month, working out to just $47 for the year. You'll be able to use your plan on an unlimited number of devices, and you'll also get unrivalled customer support with live chat, in-depth article, and even a phone line. Well worth considering.
What makes this IPVanish VPN deal so good?
There's no question IPVanish is a fantastic VPN provider. Sitting in our buying guide for top-tier VPNs, IPVanish fits the bill with an array of superb features that help to improve the security, speed, and overall experience as you browse online.
Boasting over 2,000 servers across over 75 countries around the world, IPVanish boosts your security thanks to WireGuard, IKEv2, OpenVPN, as well as great features like a dedicated kill switch, AES-256 encryption, DNS and IPv6 leak protection, on top of its no logging policy.
In terms of speed, it offered one of the fastest VPN performances, especially through its WireGuard protocol, registering peaks of 720Mbps. That's plenty fast enough for heavy duty online tasks like gaming or streaming. Speaking of which, IPVanish can unblock US Netflix and BBC iPlayer, though it did fail to access a couple of more niche Netflix locations like Canada and Japan.
With unlimited connections, though, IPVanish can be installed across your own personal devices, as well as sharing with the rest of your household to better keep under lock and key your browsing history.
- Want extra security? Check out our best antivirus software packages
See more of today's best Black Friday sales
- Amazon: 68% off Ring Video Doorbell bundles in the Black Friday sale (opens in new tab)
- Antivirus: the world's best antivirus software with a 70% discount (opens in new tab)
- AirPods Pro: down to a record-low price of $169.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Adidas: 50% off sportswear and shoes + free shipping (opens in new tab)
- Best Buy: up to 50% off Keurig coffee makers, 4K TVs, laptops and more (opens in new tab)
- Cheap TVs: smart TVs from $99.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- Christmas: lights, trees, and ornaments from $6.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Christmas pajamas: matching family sets from $14.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Clothing: up to 50% off coats, running shoes, and watches at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Costco: up to $900 furniture, laptops, TVs, and jewelry (opens in new tab)
- Dell: up to $700 off the XPS 13, Inspiron, and Alienware (opens in new tab)
- DIY: 40% off power tools, leaf blowers, and more at Walmart (opens in new tab)
- DreamCloud: $200 off luxury mattresses + $399 free gifts (opens in new tab)
- Gifts under $30: books, toys, and cheap gift ideas at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- H&M: fashion gifts from $5.99 for men, women, and kids (opens in new tab)
- Home Depot: up to 40% off tools, grills, appliances and Christmas decor (opens in new tab)
- HP: laptops starting at $199.99 (opens in new tab)
- Instant Pot: from $84 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Keurig: up to 30% off single cup and carafe coffee makers at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Lowe's: 50% off tools, appliances, and holiday decor (opens in new tab)
- Microsoft: save up to $400 on the Surface Pro 7 (opens in new tab)
- Nectar: $499 off mattresses + $399 in free gifts (opens in new tab)
- Nike: up to 40% off running shoes, hoodies, sweatpants, and more (opens in new tab)
- Nintendo Switch: latest stock updates on consoles and games (opens in new tab)
- Nordstrom: up to 40% off North Face, Adidas, UGG, Nike, and more (opens in new tab)
- Oculus Quest 2: get a $50 e-gift card at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- Saatva: TechRadar exclusive - save $250 on luxury mattresses (opens in new tab)
- Samsung: Black Friday savings of up to $3,500 on 4K and 8K QLED TVs (opens in new tab)
- Shark vacuum: up to 15% off cordless and corded vacs at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Target: massive deals on TVs, toys, Dyson, Keurig, and more (opens in new tab)
- Toys: discounts on LEGO, hoverboards and Barbie at Walmart (opens in new tab)
- TVs: smart Fire TVs from Amazon starting at $99.99 (opens in new tab)
- Walmart: big savings on TVs, cordless vacs, and more (opens in new tab)