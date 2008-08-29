Creative's new GigaWorks speakers

Creative has announced the launch of its new series of Gigaworks speakers – with a Series II incarnation for the T20 and the T40, and an all-new T3 system.

The T20 and T40 revamps are designed to build on the basis of the original models, but "refining their acoustic capabilities and design", says Creative. The BasXPort technology will combine "excellent dynamics with rich extended bass without a subwoofer", and the silk dome tweeters with glass-fibre drivers will apparently "produce crystal-clear highs".

The new T3 speakers are slated as high-end 2.1 speakers comprised of "compact and stylish" satellite speakers with audiophile-quality drivers for what Creative claims provide full mid-range and clear highs.

SLAMmin' subwoofer

The "SLAM" design of the subwoofer uses three drivers that are supposed to deliver "deep, refined" bass, while the wired remote has a volume control, aux-in, headphone out and the increasingly trendy power saving Low Standby Power tech for the environmentally friendly consumer.

The T3 system's out in Europe in September for about 199 Euros (£160), while the T40 and T20 Series II will be out in October and cost 129 Euros (£104) and 99 Euros (£80) respectively.