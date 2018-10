Apple is officially holding its next launch event in New York City on October 30, and we fully expect the iPad Pro 2018 and new MacBooks to launch.

Specifically, the launch event will be at the Brooklyn Academy of Music's Howard Gilman Opera House, according to an invite sent to TechRadar and other media outlets today.

The Apple launch event will take place that Tuesday at 10:00am EDT. The tag line for this 'Special Event' is 'There's more in the making.'

Developing...