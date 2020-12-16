Apple Watch deals: save up to $59 on the new SE and Series 6 today at Amazon

Who would have thought that the few weeks before Christmas would be one of the best times to snag Apple Watch deals, and yet Amazon, surprisingly, is offering some fantastic price cuts right now.

Both the new Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE are on sale currently for $349.99 (was $399), and $249.99 (was $309) respectively. On the SE, this is the cheapest price we've seen on the 44mm version so far this year, and, the Series 6 is just $20 more than it's lowest price ever currently - both excellent Apple Watch deals.

Unfortunately, the kicker here is some colors aren't available for delivery before Christmas right now, so you'll have to wait until January to get your cheap Apple Watch deal. While it may be too late for a last-minute stocking filler, it's still a great investment however if you've already got your mind on those January fitness goals.

Apple Watch deals at Amazon

Apple Watch SE (GPS, 44mm): $309 $249.99 at Amazon

Save $59 - While you won't get it in time for Christmas, the 44mm Apple Watch SE is going for its cheapest price ever right now at Amazon. A good buy for those who need the essentials, the new Apple Watch SE focuses on bringing a premium smartwatch with all the usual fitness and lifestyle apps, but at a much more manageable price point.

View Deal

Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 40mm): $399 $349.99 at Amazon

Save $49 - Another great Apple Watch deal today is this neat price cut on the Series 6 at Amazon, which is only $20 more expensive than the lowest price ever. Plus, if you order the blue color, you can actually score a last-minute delivery before Christmas too. The new Series 6 features an upgraded S6 chip, display, and a cutting edge new blood oxygen monitor for even better fitness and health applications.

View Deal

Apple Watch deals: which is for me?

The new Apple Watch Series 6 is the smartwatch to go for if you want the very latest features on the market right now. New additions include sleep tracking and a blood oxygen monitor that's looking to round an already excellent set of health and lifestyle features. Other improvements include an upgraded screen, new S6 chip, and overall better battery life, which overall means it's definitely the top dog for Apple Watches currently.

The Apple Watch SE is the more budget orientated watch out of the two new releases, packing in the essential features of the Series 6, but forgoing the blood oxygen monitor and always-on display. It's of course still a premium watch all around, however, and still comes with all the very latest iOS apps and an attractive design. This one's an easy recommendation for most people unless you're really set on those cutting edge features on the Series 6.



For more options across the whole range, visit our main best Apple Watch sales article, where you'll find great prices on the cheaper Series 3 as well. Alternatively, see our Samsung Galaxy Watch Active deals page for an excellent Android option.