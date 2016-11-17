Apple TV now has one more reason to consider cutting your cable service

There's a new way for potential cable cutters out there to catch their favorite shows, and this time it comes from the combined forces of Apple and Sony.

Starting today, you can access PlayStation Vue - Sony's take on live TV streaming akin to Sling TV - on your Apple TV.

See how Apple's computers have progressed thanks to macOS 10.12 Sierra

PlayStation Vue functionality works on all 4th-generation Apple TV sets running iOS 10 or later . Those with Vue accounts need only to link their subscription to their set-top to begin streaming.

Those without Vue will need to sign up for a plan , which starts at $29.99 a month for the basics, and goes up to $64.99 for over 90 HD channels plus Showtime and HBO. International watchers should note that PlayStation Vue is currently only available in the US.