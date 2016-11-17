Apple TV now has one more reason to consider cutting your cable service

There's a new way for potential cable cutters out there to catch their favorite shows, and this time it comes from the combined forces of Apple and Sony.
Starting today, you can access PlayStation Vue - Sony's take on live TV streaming akin to Sling TV - on your Apple TV.
PlayStation Vue functionality works on all 4th-generation Apple TV sets running . Those with Vue accounts need only to link their subscription to their set-top to begin streaming.
Those without Vue will need to , which starts at $29.99 a month for the basics, and goes up to $64.99 for over 90 HD channels plus Showtime and HBO. International watchers should note that PlayStation Vue is currently only available in the US.
While PlayStation Vue streams live TV to the likes of the Apple TV, , and , don't confuse it with , which is Sony's sorta middling attempt to turn a into a $99 set-top box. (Though it could play Persona 4: Dancing All Night, so that's worth something, right?)