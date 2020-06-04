Apple sale: the Apple Watch 3 gets a massive $150 price cut at Verizon

Starting today, Verizon is offering a massive $150 discount on the best-selling Apple Watch 3 with your iPhone purchase. That brings the cost down to $149.99, which is the lowest price we've seen for the Series 3 smartwatch.

To snag this fantastic deal, you must add the Apple Watch and iPhone with monthly device payments to your cart. After you activate the watch or smartphone on a new line of service, your promo credit will be applied to your account for over 24 months. Verizon's iPhone selection includes everything from the all-new iPhone SE to older budget models like the iPhone 7. You can see all of Verizon's iPhone offers here.



If you're not in the market for a new iPhone, Verizon is also offering a $100 discount on the Series 3 smartwatch with select Apple watch trade-in. Both Verizon's promotions end on June 10, so you should take advantage of these amazing offers now before it's too late.

Apple Watch deal:

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm: $299.99 $149.99 at Verizon

You can snag the Apple Watch Series 3 for 50% off at Verizon with your iPhone purchase. The 38mm smartwatch features heart rate monitoring and GPS technology and provides up to 18 hours of battery life. Ends June 10.

View Deal

