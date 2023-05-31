Apple Music Classical plays a second chord – this time on Android

In just two months after its iOS debut , Apple Music Classical is now available for download on Android smartphones via the Google Play Store.

From the looks of it, it's pretty much the same thing as the iPhone version. You still have access to over five million classical ad-free tracks in “up to 192 kHz/24 bit Hi-Res Lossless” audio. There’s also thousands of recordings supporting spatial audio, the same specialized search engine to help users find music by composer or work (among other criteria), and the over 700 expertly curated playlists. Needless to say, the quality is still there. Apple isn’t holding back in delivering a great experience on Android.

What’s funny is the Android app has launched before Apple Music Classical released for iPads and Macs, but that’s probably because of what the service used to be several years ago. You see, back in 2021, the tech giant purchased classical music streaming platform Primephonic which was available on both Android and iOS. It shut down a few weeks later only for the streaming service to come back two years after as Apple Music Classical. So, in a roundabout way, you could say Primephonic is back on Android – just with a new identity. An optimized version for other Apple hardware has yet to be announced although it's probably just a matter of time.

Requirements

You will, of course, need a subscription to Apple Music to gain access, and that can be either the Individual, Student, Family, or Apple One plan. Although not mentioned in the official listing, Apple Music Voice will probably not be supported since it requires users to have a Siri-compatible device like a HomePod. We should also mention the Android version is not available in China, Japan, Korea, Russia, and Taiwan, just like on iOS. People there will have to make do with the standard Apple Music platform.

Other online reports claim devices must be running Android 9 or later in order to support the app. If this is true, it means Apple Music Classical won't be exclusive to people running the latest patch, and it can be downloaded on phones running nearly five-year-old software, greatly increasing its availability. For comparison, iPhones must have iOS 15.4 , which launched back in March 2022, before users can access Apple Music Classical.

We reached out to Google asking for clarification on the requirements for the platform and we even asked Apple itself about when people can expect to see the app on iPad or Mac. This story will be updated if we hear from either company at a later time.