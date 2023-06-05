Apple just cut the price of the 13-inch M2 MacBook Air by $100

Apple has just announced its new, bigger 15-inch MacBook Air with the Apple M2 chip at its WWDC 2023 event - retailing at $1,299. If you've been contemplating an M2 MacBook, we've got good news: the 13-inch model released last year just got a slick $100 price cut live at the event.

The 13-inch M2 MacBook Air was an incredible laptop, but we griped about the price in our review. Bringing the price down to $1,099, now only a hundred bucks more than the 2020 M1 model, makes it an even more attractive proposition.

Pricing in other regions has yet to be confirmed, but we wouldn't be surprised if Apple follows through with a similar price drop in other regions. The Apple Store is currently down for updates at the time of writing, but it'll likely come back online shortly after the event concludes.

(Image credit: Apple)

You can see the full MacBook Air lineup pricing above - previously, we've still been recommending the $999 M1 Air due to its lower price, but this changes things a lot. In other words: the more compact M2 MacBook Air just got a lot easier to recommend.

Does this mean we'll see any price shifts on the more powerful MacBook Pro? Don't get too excited. Apple doesn't have any MacBook Pro models to show off at WWDC, and the company's Pro segment was mainly focused on the new Mac Pro instead.