Apple iPad Pro (2018) series open for pre-booking in India

Apple’s iPad Pro (2018) is now open for pre-orders on sites of authorised Apple resellers like Maple and Unicorn. Sales for both variants of the new iPad Pro will begin from November 16.

The price for the iPad Pro 11-inch will start at Rs. 71,900, while the 12.9-inch variant will start at Rs. 89,900. Both models will be available in Space Grey and Silver colours, and will feature WiFi and Wi-Fi+Cellular variants as connectivity options.

iPad Pro Features

The iPad Pro features a Liquid Retina display, with screen resolution for the 12.9-inch model being 2732x2048 pixels, as opposed to 2388x1668 for the 11-inch one. They both have the same pixel density of 264 ppi.

The company has removed the round home button on the face of the device, which boasts a 7MP TrueDepth front camera, similar to the iPhone series, as well as a 12MP rear camera. Both iPad Pro variants feature a type-C USB port, which will support USB 3.1 Gen 2. There will be four storage options for the new iPad Pro- 64GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB.

The iPad Pro series is powered by a A12X Bionic chip, which is a 7nm chipset. The A12X Bionic is an octa-core processor, unlike the six-core A12 that powers the iPhone XS. A12X allows for advanced neural networking functions, which can support AR apps and AI-related functions. It has six cored for graphics. The iPad Pro features Face ID, Animoji, and Memoji too.

As accompaniments, there are also the new, 2nd-generation Apple Pencil for the iPad Pro (priced at Rs. 10,900) as well as the (also new) Smart Keyboard Folio. Available in space grey, it will cost Rs. 15,900 for the 11-inch model, and Rs. 17,900 for the 12.9-inch model.

Pricing and offers

The WiFi-only variant of the 11-inch model will cost Rs. 71,900 with 64GB storage, Rs. 85,900 with 256GB, Rs. 1,03,900 with 512GB, and Rs. 1,39,900 with 1TB of storage.

The 12.9-inch variant (WiFi only) will be priced at Rs. 89,900 with 64GB, Rs. 1,03,900 with 256GB, Rs. 1,21,900 with 512GB, and Rs. 1,57,900 with 1TB of storage.

For the WiFi+Cellular variant, the 11-inch iPad Pro with 64GB will start at Rs. 85,900; the 256GB version will cost Rs. 99,900; the 512GB version will be Rs. 1,17,900; and the 1TB version will cost Rs. 1,53,900.

The most expensive of the iPad Pro line will be the 12.9-inch display iPad pro with 1TB of storage and WiFi+Cellular connectivity: a whopping Rs. 1,71,900. The 512GB version will be priced at Rs. 1,35,900, the 256GB version at Rs. 1,17,900, and the 64GB variant at Rs. 1,03,900.

Depending on your bank, EMI options for the iPad Pro series will start at Rs. 3183 per month. Both Unicorn and Maple are offering a 5 percent cashback option on EMI for Citibank Credit Cards and Axis Bank cardholders. No-Cost EMI is also being offered on Bajaj Finserv.

The MacBook Air 2018 is also listed for pre-orders on both Maple and Unicorn, but no news on an actual release date yet.

If you’re looking for a portable device which will last a good long while, an iPad is always a good idea. The high price (which can be paid over time with EMI) is more than justified when you consider that it can perform most tasks with ease, whether business-related, entertainment (hello, display and graphics), or even academic work (as long as you buy a keyboard, which is also a good idea); moreover, the iPad Pro combines both an attractive display and impressive specs with a tradition of sturdiness and longevity.

In short, beauty and brains.