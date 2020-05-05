Apple deal alert: the 13-inch MacBook Pro gets a massive $400 price cut

Yesterday Apple quietly released the 2020 MacBook Pro, which means it's a fantastic time to find deals on older models. Right now, you can get the 2019 13-inch MacBook Pro on sale for $1,099 at B&H Photo. That's a $200 discount and the best price we've found for the powerful laptop.



If you're looking for more storage, B&H also has the 256GB MacBook Pro on sale for $1,199 and a $400 price cut on the 512GB MacBook Pro.



The 2019 MacBook Pro features a 13.3-inch Retina display and packs an 8th Generation Intel Quad-Core processor, 8GB of RAM, and three different storage options. The MacBook Pro includes a Touch Bar which adds a row of multitouch controls to the top of the keyboard and includes a Touch ID sensor so you can conveniently unlock your laptop and use Apple Pay with a swipe of your finger. The ultra-thin laptop weighs just 2.75 pounds and provides an impressive all-day battery life of 10 hours.



As we mentioned above, this is the lowest price we've for this specific model and you might not see a deal like this until Amazon Prime Day 2020. B&H Photo states that the supply is limited for MacBooks at this price, so you should act fast before it's too late.

MacBook deals:

Apple MacBook Pro 13.3-inch, 128GB (2019): $1,299 $1,099 at B&H Photo

For a limited time, B&H has a $200 price cut on the 2019 MacBook Pro. The 13.3-inch laptop packs 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 1.4GHz 8th Generation i5 Intel Quad-Core processor.

Apple MacBook Pro 13.3-inch, 256GB (2019): $1,499 $1,199 at B&H Photo

A fantastic price for a powerful laptop, the 256GB MacBook Pro is on sale for $1,199 at B&H Photo. The MacBook features a 13.3-inch Retina display, a 1.4GHz 8th Generation i5 Intel Quad-Core processor, and 8GB of RAM.

Apple MacBook Pro 13.3-inch, 512GB (2019): $1,999 $1,599 at B&H Photo

If you're looking for more storage, you can get the 512GB MacBook Pro on sale for $1,599. The 13.3-inch laptop delivers 8GB of RAM, a 2.4GHz 8th Generation Intel i5 Quad-Core processor, and Touch Bar with Touch ID.

