Apple could launch two new Macs at WWDC 2022 – including a MacBook Air

Apple is set to launch a pair of new Macs at WWDC, or that’s the theory put forward by a well-known Apple leaker.

WWDC is happening early in June (as a virtual online event), and in the latest instalment of his regular newsletter, Mark Gurman informed us he’s heard that two new Macs are likely to be revealed at the conference.

As 9to5 Mac (opens in new tab) reports, Gurman wrote (opens in new tab): “Apple is gearing up to launch some new Macs in the next few months. What better place to do so than WWDC? That’s the same venue where Mac’s transition from Intel to Apple’s own chips was announced two years ago.

“I’m told there are two new Macs coming around the middle of the year or early in the second half. One of those is likely to be the new MacBook Air.”

Regarding the mention of the redesigned MacBook Air (2022), the use of the term ‘likely’ obviously indicates a degree of unsurety around whether this will actually happen.

If Apple does reveal this new Mac hardware at WWDC, it won’t actually go on sale until a little later in the year, as is usually the case with there being a short gap between an announcement and actual shipping of new Macs.

Gurman further reaffirms that Apple has a low-end MacBook Pro 13-inch coming to refresh the current offering, plus a revamped Mac mini, and iMac 24-inch – with Mac Pro and iMac Pro models being developed by Apple, too.

Analysis: new MacBook Air at WWDC 2022? We're not convinced

Does WWDC really seem like a sound prospect to see the MacBook Air launch?

Debuting a MacBook Air here would seem like an odd choice, really, even if it does potentially line up with what we’ve heard elsewhere from another heavyweight Apple rumor peddler, Ming-Chi Kuo. Namely that the MacBook Air will most likely go into mass production late in Q2 or in Q3, though if it’s the latter, the notebook might not be on shelves until quite a while after June.

We’re thinking a fall launch for the MacBook Air (which will supposedly come with Apple’s new M2 chip inside) seems a better bet, especially as Apple’s conference is, of course, targeted at developers – so you’d expect a Pro product (Mac Pro, MacBook Pro) to be more likely to make an appearance. If any Mac devices at all, really, seeing as WWDC has become less about hardware launches in recent times.