AMD Radeon RX 6000 GPU refresh might be coming in the future

Audio player loading…

Recent rumors have been circulating about a refresh for the AMD Radeon RX 6000 graphics cards, which may still be based on RDNA 2.

Apparently, the new series will be called the AMD Radeon RX 6000S Mobile Graphics, according to a source from VideoCardz. This is the same source that previously revealed the AMD 4800S Desktop Kit.

Of course, not all of the RX 6000 line would be refreshed, which makes sense since both the RX 6500M and RX 6300M haven’t been released yet. This also means that desktop GPUs might not be refreshed either, and it’s unclear whether they would use TSMC’s N6 node if so.

If the Radeon RX 6000S series does turn out to be real, it would most likely launch alongside the Ryzen 6000 “Rembrandt” series early next year. AMD’s CES 2022 keynote is coming up on January 4, so that would be a good time for the company to announce such a refresh.

Analysis: What would the RDNA2 refresh mean?

It seems that AMD could refresh its Navi 2X GPUs using TSMC N6 process technology, according to Greymon55. Not only could they be a part of the 6000 series refresh but even a refresh for the Radeon RX 7000 desktop series, which would fit in with an entry-level to mid-range market.

The AMD RDNA2 TSMC N6 refresh should offer an 18% higher logic density compared to the N7, as well as improve power efficiency, clock speeds, yields, and shorten production cycles.

Of course this is all based on conjecture and rumors, so keep your expectations in check until AMD officially makes an announcement.

Via Kitguru