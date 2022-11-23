Amazon's best-selling standing desk is even cheaper for Black Friday

Right now, you can save $130 off the FEZIBO electric adjustable height standing desk at Amazon (opens in new tab). That brings its price down to just $199.99, making it one of the cheapest standing desk deals we've seen for Black Friday. Note that you need to be an Amazon Prime member to access this price.

Many of us have shifted to working from home during the last couple of years, and if your home office furniture is starting to show the strain, Black Friday 2022 is a great opportunity to upgrade and this standing desk - Amazon's best selling one - seems to be a nobrainer.

An electric desk like this gives you the option to switch between sitting and standing, and pick the perfect height for comfortable working. It's controlled via a convenient keypad on the right-hand side, and you can save three presets for quick access. Oh and don't forget to check out our Black Friday office chair deals to get the perfect match for your desk.

Today's best standing desk Black Friday deal

(opens in new tab) FEZIBO Electric Standing Desk: $329.99 $199.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $100 - This is one of the best deals we've seen on a standing desk this Black Friday. This model normally hovers between $250 and $230, and is a particularly great choice for heavy gaming setups; it can comfortably handle loads up to 155lb, so your multiple monitors and hefty PC will be no problem.

This isn't this desk's absolute cheapest ever price (it dropped down slightly lower in September) but it's still a huge saving and well worth checking out if you're in the market for a new workstation.

It's not your only option though if you're looking for a standing desk this Black Friday. We've rounded up a collection of other great deals from around the web so you can find the ideal one for your home office.

(opens in new tab) Vivo Adjustable Standing Desk: $239.99 $159.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $60 - Opting for a standing desk with a crank rather than electronic controls is the way forward if you want to get the cheapest deal possible. It takes a little work to change the height, but this Vivo model is solid and can support up to 88lb of equipment.

(opens in new tab) Flexispot Seiffen Laminated Standing Desk: $309.99 $159.99 at Flexispot (opens in new tab)

Save $150 - This is a huge saving on one of Fleixspot's best-selling standing desks. There's the same discount on all desktop colors, but the black and mahogany options are cheapest. It can support up to 154lb, and you can adjust the height with a simple tap of a button.

(opens in new tab) Flexispot EG1 Standing Desk: $299.99 $249.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50 - This generously sized standing desk can support loads up to 132lb, and is well suited to working from home. Its price tends to fluctuate, but this is almost the lowest it's ever been, and it's one of the best looking adjustable desks in this price bracket.

(opens in new tab) VIVO Electric 55 x 24 inch Stand Up Desk: $279.99 $259.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50 - We've never seen this versatile sit-stand desk discounted at Amazon before, and it's an impressive deal for Black Friday. It has three memory presets so you can switch to your ideal sitting and standing height at the press of a button, and can support loads up to 88lb.

(opens in new tab) Flexispot Kana Bamboo Standing Desk: $399.99 $349.99 at Flexispot (opens in new tab)

Save $50 - This is a hefty saving on a durable standing desk with a top made from bamboo (faster growing and less resource-intensive than wood), coated with water-resistant lacquer. This configuration can support weights up to 154lb.

(opens in new tab) Flexispot Quick Install Standing Desk: $299.99 $254.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $45 - Some electric standing desks can be tricky to operate, but not this one, which has just two buttons on its simple control panel. It can hold up to 110lb, and includes cable management tools to keep everything neat. It's back down to its lowest price at Amazon for Black Friday.

(opens in new tab) Flexispot Willow Solid Wood Standing Desk: $339.99 $279.99 at Flexispot (opens in new tab)

Save $60 - This standing desk was good value at full price, and with an extra $60 off it's even more tempting. It has a rubberwood colored top (other options are available for a little extra cash), and can support PC setups weighing up to 154lb.

