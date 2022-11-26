Cyber Monday office chair deals 2022: where to find the best prices and what to expect

Cyber Monday 2022 arrives on November 28, but great deals are available throughout the shopping season. That’s why we’ve explored and explained which chairs to buy, where to find the best deals and what you need to remember when you’re looking for bargains. And if you’d like more Cyber Monday deals, head to our hub for information about loads of different product categories.

If you spend your working life in front of a computer screen, then you’ll be aware of the importance of a top-notch office chair – and Cyber Monday is the perfect time to make big savings on your next bit of furniture.

It’s important to get it right because there’s a lot of evidence to suggest that having the best office chair can benefit you and your business in many ways.

If you have an office chair with proper support, loads of adjustment, and impressive ergonomics, you’ll take care of your neck, back, and shoulders. That’s crucial for improving your posture and maintaining your long-term health. It’s not just about keeping you healthy: if you’re comfortable, you will have more energy and be more productive. That’s good for you, your career, and your employer.

That’s great, but anyone looking at an office retailer will know just how expensive a high-quality office chair can be. That’s why waiting for Cyber Monday to make your purchase makes sense.

Cyber Monday office chairs 2022: everything you need to know

US office chair sales

(opens in new tab) Flexispot OC15 $299.99 $159.99 at Flexispot (opens in new tab)

Save $140 FlexiSpot has a stellar reputation, thanks partly to their superb standing workstations. It also features a large selection of office chairs, the most recent of which is the BS10. It is expensive, and given the competitive office chair industry, we believe the premium is not warranted.

(opens in new tab) Branch Verve $549.00 $495.82 at Branch (opens in new tab)

Save $82.35 with code "BFCM" - iF Design award-winning throne from Branch is one of the best office chairs. It's comfortable enough for work and luxurious enough for play, making it a terrific option for work-from-home professionals. The Branch Verve has levers for seat tilt, depth, and height adjustments. To adjust the lumbar rest, you need to reach both arms back and push up or down accordingly.

(opens in new tab) Flexispot Soutien $349.99 $239.99 at Flexispot (opens in new tab)

Save $110 - FlexiSpot's Soutien Ergonomic Office Chair features a 135-degree lounge tilt and hyper-adjustable armrests. The Soutien has an integrated 3D lumbar support system that is great for those looking for an ergonomic option for preventative measures or in response to back pains.

(opens in new tab) Tempur-Pedic Mesh Task Chair, Black: $429.99 $299.99 at Staples (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)Save $130 The Tempur office chair is a sturdy piece of furniture that supports all-day use. It has adjustable arms to find a height that suits you to be comfortable while you work. It also features center-tilt, forward tilt, and tilt lock, helping you to recline when you need to relax.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Basics Classic Puresoft Padded Mid-Back Office Computer Desk Chair: $80 $63.84 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

SAVE 22% At the cheapest end of list, this chair is on the smaller side but doesn't sacrifice in build quality. Wrapped in faux-leather and featuring pneumatic controls for adjustments, this is a great deal for those looking to outfit a modern office or work station.

(opens in new tab) SIHOO Ergonomic Office Chair: $359.99 $305.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)



SAVE 15% SIHOO’s office chair has a 45° adjustable headrest, armrests that can be adjusted up and down, and an ergonomic design. With its breathable mesh backrest and comfortable sponge seat cushion, it will aim to keep you comfy while working. Buy it today with 15% off from Amazon.

(opens in new tab) Hbada Ergonomic Office Chair: $199.99 $135.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

SAVE $63 This Hbada chair contains double lumbar support to boost your comfort and relieve fatigue. It also has flip-up arms, which allows you to slot the chair into your desk and save on space when it’s not in use. Get it today in black, grey, or white with a 32% discount.

(opens in new tab) NOUHAUS Ergo3D Ergonomic Office Chair: $399.99 $294.93 at Amazon

(opens in new tab)Save $105 The NOUHAUS Ergo3D Ergonomic Office Chair is sleek and strong, with dynamic lumbar support, adjustable armrests and an aluminum base. Its super-lounge tilts up to 135°, and with a breathable mesh the chair remains fresh even in any environment.

(opens in new tab) Mimoglad Office Chair: $189.99 $124.09 at Amazon

(opens in new tab)Save $66 The Mimoglad office chair has great lumbar support for your back as well as thick padding to provide extra comfort. It also has adjustable headrests and armrests which can be changed to meet your needs. Get it now on Black Friday with a 35% discount.

(opens in new tab) Molents Adjustable Computer Chair: $249.99 $199.99 at Amazon

(opens in new tab)Save $50 This office chair from Molents is available today with a 20% discount. With adjustable seat depth, an ergonomic design, and a wide curved headrest, it will ensure you stay comfortable while working.

UK office chair sales

(opens in new tab) Pago Ergonomic Chair: £219.99 £89.99 at Ryman

(opens in new tab)Save £130 The Pago Ergonomic Chair has a secure, yet tough, design to help users spend the day in comfort. It has adjustable back pressure and breathable mesh to allow the air to circulate too. Through its three levers, you can adjust back and seat adjustments until you find your optimal sitting position.

(opens in new tab) OWAY HOMELIVING TovoYar Ergonomic Office Chair £124.99 £94.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £30 This office chair by Oway Homeliving is at a great price and is still a quality chair. it has a comfortable cushion for extended use, a strong and breathable back with lumbar support and it is highly adjustable making this a phenomenal chair to consider during this Black Friday season.

(opens in new tab) Herman Miller Verus TriFlex Office Chair: £585.50 £509.15 at John Lewis

(opens in new tab)Save £76 Get 15% off selected office chairs at John Lewis, including this one from Herman Miller. Thanks to its ergonomic alignment and support, it provides both short and long term comfort. Plus, its wheels are suitable for all floors.

(opens in new tab) Herman Miller Aeron: £1312 £1049.60 at Herman Miller

(opens in new tab)Save £262 If you’re looking to spend a little more this Black Friday, then the Herman Miller Aeron might be worth taking a look at. This office chair provides top comfort through its suspension and aims to support a users’ posture. It comes in three sizes and either Onyx, Graphite, or Mineral.

(opens in new tab) SIHOO Office Desk Chair: £274.99 £209.99 at Amazon

(opens in new tab)Save £65 with this SIHOO office chair Black Friday deal on Amazon. It has an ergonomic design, with five adjustment settings, to make sure you’re comfortable when you’re off your feet. Choose from black, grey, or orange, and even select the option that comes with a footrest for ultimate comfort.

(opens in new tab) Julian Bowen Bowery Faux Leather Swivel Chair: £319 £275 at Very (opens in new tab)

Save £44 This office chair from Julian Bowen would be right at home in any stylish modern office, and you can get £44 off this Black Friday. Featuring rich brown faux leather, a 360 degree swivel, high armrests and a lumbar support cushion, it’s perfect for both work and relaxation.

(opens in new tab) Alphason Mayfield Office Chair Black Leather: £179 £159 at Very (opens in new tab)

Save £20 With a padded leather seat, this chair is ideal for those looking for premium comfort without the price tag. The Alphason Mayfield office chair is both study and stylish, providing ergonomic support through its high backrest and gas lift seat, with padded curved armrests for maxium support.

(opens in new tab) Alphason Bedford Fabric Office Chair: £249 £219 at Very (opens in new tab)

Save £30 If you’re a professional that prefers fabric to mesh, this office chair from Alphason may be a perfect fit. It’s wrapped in a comfy grey fabric that screams sophistication, a high back for maximum support, and curved armrests that are both comfortable and visually appealing.



(opens in new tab) Ticova Ergonomic Office Chair: £259.99 £149.98 at Amazon

(opens in new tab)Save £110 An excellent deal on a highly-adjustable office chair that comes with some standout features. The headrest and arm supports are particular highlights, being much larger and far sturdier than most other chairs on the market. Currently marked with a 42% discount, you can also apply a £20 voucher at the checkout.

(opens in new tab) Steelcase Reply Air Ergonomic Chair: £549 £450.99 at Amazon

(opens in new tab)Save £98 Not the cheapest brand around, but certainly high quality. The Reply Air range from Steelcase is a true office chair, featuring a range of adjustable lumbar, headrest, and arm supports, wheels that are kind to hard surfaces, and a sleek design that oozes professionalism. Get 17% off this Black Friday.

What Cyber Monday office chair deals do we expect to see in 2022?

Cyber Monday was introduced by online retailers who wanted to replicate the in-store sales generated by Black Friday. Still, the two days have become similarly huge online shopping events over the last few years.

Indeed, Adobe’s data (opens in new tab) shows that Cyber Monday sometimes overtakes Black Friday in revenue. In 2021, for instance, Cyber Monday generated more than $10bn in sales – while Black Friday was nearly two billion dollars behind.

There’s also evidence that Cyber Monday is growing faster than any other date across the sales season. Adobe’s Holiday Shopping Forecast (opens in new tab) predicts that Cyber Monday 2022 will experience more year-on-year growth than any other nearby shopping day, with a rise of 5.1%. Adobe reckons that Cyber Monday revenues will cross $11B for the first time.

Cyber Monday is a big deal, and it’s clear that if you hit the shops on the day itself, you’ll find plenty of great offers.

It’s not just about those two days, though. Retailers now start slashing prices from mid-October onwards, and discounts tend to increase in quantity and quality as November progress.

Data from 2021 supports this trend for wider sales periods. In 2021’s computer market, prices hit a low point at the end of October and only rose after Cyber Monday. Electronics prices exhibited a similar trend, and home improvement costs stayed steadily low throughout October and November.

Adobe’s data suggests that the discounts might be even better this year. Because last year’s seasonal sales data didn’t match analyst forecasts, retailers will want to generate even more sales – so they’re likely to offer better deals to coax customers.

If you want to drill even further into data, Adobe found that consumers spent more than 25% of Cyber Monday’s revenue between 7 pm and 11 pm, with traffic peaking at 9 pm. When retailers like Amazon offer hourly deals, checking websites in the evening could be a great option if you want to hunt down cheap, last-minute offers.

How much can I save in a Cyber Monday office chair deal?

Adobe has crunched the numbers from previous Cyber Mondays to find out what you should expect from Cyber Monday in 2022.

The conclusions are quite straightforward. Adobe reckons you’ll generally find discounts at around 15% on top office chairs in October and November. But during the crucial long weekend that includes Cyber Monday, the best discounts will hit a more tempting 32%.

Given that Cyber Monday 2021 and Black Friday 2021 proved a little disappointing, we wouldn’t be surprised to see slightly better discounts as retailers try to stimulate sales.

That being said, office chairs are not the most expensive products, so you should temper your expectations regarding the amount of cash you’ll be saving.

As a rule, anticipate a chair’s price to drop by around 20% - anything beyond that is a bonus. If you want to buy a more affordable and basic office chair that costs $100 or $200, you’ll probably save around $20 or $40. But if you have a higher budget and you’re happy enough to spend $750 on an office chair, you’d get a $150 discount.

If you see a good deal on Cyber Monday, make sure you grab it before it is out. Adobe’s data also shows that the best deals disappear immediately after Cyber Monday – indeed, the firm predicts that those 32% discounts will drop to around 20% throughout December.

3 Pro tips for buying an office chair on Cyber Monday

Do your research first

Cyber Monday can be overwhelming, with hundreds of deals available on every kind of office chair imaginable. If you don’t know what you’re shopping for, it’s easy to get lost and miss discounts altogether.

To avoid that problem, pick some office chair options before browsing. Think about how much you’d like to spend – even with a discount – and list every feature you need from your new chair. You’ll need to cover ergonomics, adjustment options, size, and style.

Once you know what you need from your new office chair, you can select some products to concentrate on during Cyber Monday. Take this advice, and you will do a better job of spotting the best deals on products that are relevant.

Be thorough

If you want the best office chair deal on Cyber Monday, you should go further than picking out the chair you’d like to buy.

Set up email alerts for price drops on your chair of choice, and check different retailers to spot the best prices. Also, remember that companies with similar prices often offer extra incentives to sweeten the deal – so take advantage if you see free gifts or extra gear from a particular outlet.

If you can get to a physical store to try out your chair of choice, make the trip: you might use the chair in person and find it unsuitable.

Also, remember that manufacturers usually have wide product ranges. You may find that one of their cheaper office chairs has most of the features you need at a lower price. Similarly, some research might reveal that last year’s models include many of the same options for less, too – take advantage of buying a year behind the curve.

Be patient

Even with Cyber Monday coming soon, buying your office chair of choice can be tempting if you see it on offer before the big day.

If that happens, though, stay strong. While you may have seen a great deal in early November, Adobe’s data proves that better discounts usually come on Cyber Monday.

If you can’t resist buying, consider keeping the product boxed up until Cyber Monday has been and gone. You can return the product for a refund if you spot it at a lower price.

3 Best office chairs to consider

(Image credit: Future / Michelle Rae Uy)

Branch Verve Stunning style and top-notch comfort levels Dimensions: 27 x 27 x 37 - 41in / 69 x 69 x 104cm | Seat height: 16.5 - 20.5in / 42 - 52cm | Maximum load: 300lb / 136kg $549 (opens in new tab) at Branch (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Fantastic comfort Great looking design Ideal for smaller users Not suitable for people over 6ft 5in / 196cm Expensive Cats can scratch covering

The Branch Verve has won awards for its design, and you’ll understand why if you look at this admittedly pricey product: it looks brilliant, with clean lines, gentle curves, and a stylish aesthetic that’ll attract admiring glances in any office.

The superb design is paired with fantastic build quality, so it should last for years without complaints. It’s available in three colors, too, including a striking Coral shade.

The Verve doesn’t skimp on the practicalities. It has six different adjustment options, including a superb lumbar rest, 3D armrests and loads of height movement. The adjustments are easy to make – not always a given on an office chair. It’s very comfortable, and only the tallest people won’t enjoy sitting here. Bear in mind that cats can easily scratch the material.

Even for cat owners, though, we’d recommend the Branch Verve. It’s comfortable, robust, adjustable, and stylish, so it’s a top-notch option if you want a high-quality office chair.

Read our full Branch Verve Review

(Image credit: Flexispot)

Flexispot BS9 Oka Flexi-Chair A pleasingly low price for a high-quality office chair Dimensions: 27 x 20.5 x 43in / 69 x 52 x 110cm | Seat height: 17.5 - 21in / 44.5 - 53.5cm | Maximum load: 265lb / 120kg Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Cheaper than many others Good comfort and support Easy to build No headrest Some missing adjustment

It’s easy to assume that a high-quality office chair won’t leave you with much change from $1000, but that’s not always the case – the Flexispot BS9 only costs $299.

Despite that low price, it’s got an impressive array of functional features. You can adjust the backrest and change the chair’s height, and lumbar support is included. It’s extremely comfortable and easy to build – it took us less than an hour and the instruction booklet explains it all in just four steps.

The BS9 is made from a breathable mesh, which makes it more comfortable and easier to clean, and it has impressive built quality.

At this price, though, there are compromises. You don’t get much armrest movement, the bright orange color might put people off, and other chairs have larger maximum weight limits.

For many people, those issues won’t be problematic. The BS9 is an excellent choice if you want comfort and effective design on a reasonably tight budget.

Read our full Flexi-Chair Oka BS9 review

(Image credit: Future)

There aren’t many office chairs that are quite as customizable as the X-Chair X2. If you buy this product you can pick between four mesh fabrics, two seat widths and different wheels, and you can specify armrests and footrests. It’s even possible to add heating, cooling and massaging elements to the chair itself.

It’s a stunning array of customization options, and the chair itself matches that versatility. It’s got great adjustment ability from its armrests, lumbar support and backrest, and it’s easy to build. The chair allows users to recline fully, it’s consistently comfortable, and the fully meshed construction means that the chair is cooler than most and easy to clean.

This premium product is comfortable and sturdy, and the huge number of customization options make it infinitely customizable too – but be aware that the price can increase quickly if you start to tweak the product before buying.

Read our full X-Chair X2 K-Sport Mesh Management Chair review