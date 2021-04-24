Amazon PS5 restock surprise just went live – when and where to buy PS5 next

The Amazon PS5 restock today, April 24, was a surprise overnight restock at 3:20am EDT – and it's now over, according to PS5 restock Twitter tracker Matt Swider. It had been 52 days since Amazon had the PS5 back in stock, and it seems as if thousands of people were able to claim the Sony console.

When will PS5 restock in the US?

We don't often see a PS5 restock on weekends, so today's Amazon PS5 restock was a rare event, and many people were able to buy it, according to Matt Swider's Twitter replies. We also saw the Sony console back in stock at Antonline for PS5 Digital, Costco and Sony Direct this week.

The PS5 restock dates at Best Buy, Walmart and Target have all been absent, and it's actually good news if you've been waiting. All of these retail stores will have stock of the $499 PS5 Disc and $399 PS5 Digital eventually. They're all at different restock times, which we outline below.

Amazon PS5 restock

Last Amazon PS5 restock date: Saturday, April 24 at 3:20am EDT

Saturday, April 24 at 3:20am EDT When it's in stock: Amazon PS5 Disc | Amazon PS5 Digital

Wait time: Online orders, obviously, ship fast unless backordered

The Amazon PS5 restock we've all been waiting for happened at 3:20am, according to the many Twitter replies received by Matt Swider. It seems like thousands were finally able to get the console, but the true inventory numbers at Amazon are never revealed. We don't know when the next Amazon PS5 restock date will be, but it could drive major hype to the Amazon Prime Day date that's rumored to be happening in two months.

Rumored PS5 Best Buy restock date: next week, Friday, April 30

next week, Friday, April 30 Rumored PS5 Best Buy restock time: maybe 12pm EDT (or soon after)

maybe 12pm EDT (or soon after) Last Best Buy restock date: Friday, March 26 (four weeks ago)

Friday, March 26 (four weeks ago) When it's in stock: Best Buy PS5 Disc | Best Buy PS5 Digital

Wait time: Online orders, in-store pick up 3-5 days later

The Best Buy PS5 restock date is likely April 30, according to the sources of Twitter tracker Matt Swider. We've heard back from various warehouses and can confirm it will indeed be another week without the Sony console, even though Best Buy has been one month without a restock already. It's actually been even longer since the PS5 Digital Edition has been in stock.

What time does Best Buy restock PS5 when it's available? 12pm EDT to 3:15pm EDT has been the US store's launch window in the past. And it has never done a PS5 restock over the weekend in 2021, so since it's not today, we don't expect any Best Buy restock news until next week.

Here's our PS5 restock tracker alert from Friday, March 26:

🚨🚨🚨PS5 restock! 🏷 BEST BUY 🏷 ♻️RT this + follow @mattswider + @techradarPS5 Disc ($499) https://t.co/AjQJ37QctFGet it fast!March 26, 2021 See more

Next PS5 restock date: Was yesterday for PS5 Digital – very briefly

Was yesterday for PS5 Digital – very briefly Last PS5 restock: Thursday, April 15

Thursday, April 15 When it's in stock: Antonline PS5 bundles

Wait time: Online-only, ships very fast

The next Antonline PS5 restock was yesterday, April 23, but it sold out instantly with the PS5 Digital bundle only up for a few seconds in two waves. This US store promises weekly next-gen console drops and it's always in the form of loaded PS5 bundles. This means the price is higher, but it's easy to snag the console that way.

Important: Antonline sells out of PS5 in three minutes or less, but when PS5 is on sale at this retailer, there are no waves or in-stock/out-of-stock funny business with the add-to-cart button. And this American retailer ships fast. Basically, it's the opposite of a Walmart PS5 restock.

Here's what our Antonline restock alerts look like:

🚨🚨🚨PS5 restock! 🐜 ANTonline 🐜 in the US has it right now.♻️RT this + follow @mattswider + @techradarAll PS5 bundle options https://t.co/rzlZN7Zdm5Pro tip: bundles are higher in $, yes, but they remain in stock longer.March 30, 2021 See more

The Sony Direct PS5 restock date could be next week, but we're sticking this in the third slot (behind Best Buy and Antonline) because Sony's official store for the PlayStation brand has been rather unpredictable. It had two restock events last week on a Tuesday and Thursday, and just one this week this past Tuesday. The theory was that we'd see another Sony Direct restock April 22, but that didn't happen. So next week is the likely answer.

Here's what our Sony Direct PS5 restock alert looked (April 20 example shown):

🚨🚨🚨 PS5 restock at 💿 SONY DIRECT 💿 right now!♻️RT this + follow @mattswider & @techradar for instant Xbox & PlayStation 5 updatesPS5 Disc ($499) https://t.co/A1lBmJ9QCuPS5 Digital ($399) https://t.co/AI5byIZtmeApril 20, 2021 See more

Next Walmart date: Likely Thursday, April 22 at 3pm EDT

Likely Thursday, April 22 at 3pm EDT Last Walmart date: Thursday, April 15 at 3pm EDT

Thursday, April 15 at 3pm EDT Link for when it's in stock: Walmart PS5 Disc | Walmart PS5 Digital

Wait time: One week to one month, according to our followers

The lack of Walmart PS5 restock news this week is actually positive, as the US retailer needs to build up inventory for next Thursday, April 29. That's when we expect to see the Sony console back in stock – hopefully in a two-hour restock marathon split into 12 different waves like the last big restock update on March 18.

Matt Swider usually knows the Walmart restock time of 3pm EDT three hours early. So look out for his PS5 restock Twitter tracker alert at noon on Thursday.

🚨Walmart PS5 & Xbox restock starts in 45 mins 2:30pmXbox Series S ($299) https://t.co/wU69mKu7OiXbox Series X ($499) https://t.co/rDu9ZnRy1i3pmPS5 Digital ($399) https://t.co/znn5fqVNI1PS5 Disc ($499) https://t.co/fOQxCworacRead this for help:https://t.co/ZewrQUKwkBMarch 18, 2021 See more

The Target PS5 restock date is expected to be next week, on either Wednesday or Thursday, as shipments of the PlayStation 5 make their way to Target US retail stores around the United States. Target didn't have enough PS5 consoles in stock to pull off orders this week, but both TechRadar and restock leaker Jake Randall are confident of it happening next week.

Don't expect a Target PS5 drop until our Twitter tracker mentions it. It may not be until next week. In other words, there's no reason to wake up for the brutal Target PS5 drop time unless we tweet about it in advance.

Here's what our Target PS5 restock alert looked like last time (March 31 example shown):

🎯 TARGET 🎯 rumor from @Jake_Randall_YT was right!♻️RT this + follow @mattswider + @techradar PS5 Disc ($499) https://t.co/Su99c2dOCs pic.twitter.com/xXZeUCrTBIMarch 31, 2021 See more

Next GameStop PS5 date: Today or (more likely) early next week

Today or (more likely) early next week Last GameStop date: Wednesday, April 14 (afternoon)

Wednesday, April 14 (afternoon) When it's in stock: GameStop PS5 consoles and bundles

Wait time: Online only, no in-store pick up or ordering

The next GameStop PS5 restock date is likely early next week. We usually have a one-week to one-and-a-half-week wait for a GameStop PS5 drop consisting of bundles. The last PS5 restock date was April 14, with a 45-minute wave of new Sony PS5 Disc and Digital Edition bundle stock (a lot of people got it, so this is where to buy PS5 if you want to get it easily).

GameStop ships consoles quickly, in about five to six days, and while it forces you to buy a PS5 bundle, this move deters resellers from snapping up all of the inventory. This is your best chance to buy PS5 among major retailers.

🚨🚨🚨PS5 / Xbox restock! 🛑 GAMESTOP 🛑♻️RT this + follow @mattswider + @techradarPS5 bundle options https://t.co/VRX42vuoE7Xbox Series X / Series S bundles https://t.co/mjG5KZnFViMarch 23, 2021 See more

Next restock date: Happens randomly on weekdays

Happens randomly on weekdays Last restock date: April 20, and March 9 before that (so long gaps)

April 20, and March 9 before that (so long gaps) Wait time: Online orders, average one week for shipping

The Costco PS5 restock was overdue and we got one that quickly went out of stock on April 20, even though the retailer only offers the new console to its members. That really tells you how strong demand is for PS5. It often has reasonably priced PS5 bundles, so it's no wonder it sells out in four minutes, according to our PS5 restock tracker. There was a glimmer of a PS5 restock on Thursday, April 22, but it didn't last long enough to purchase – the theory was that a few PS5 consoles from the prior restock two days before that were up for grabs.

Here's what our Costco PS5 restock alert looked like last time (April 20):

MEMBER ONLY 🚨🚨🚨PS5 restock! 🏬 COSTCO 🏬 in the US has it right now.♻️RT this + follow @mattswider + @techradar for instant Xbox & PlayStation 5 updatesPS5 Disc bundle https://t.co/uv9kUfFKngPro tip: bundles are higher in $, yes, but they remain in stock longer.April 20, 2021 See more

Sam's Club PS5 restock

Possible restock date: Happens randomly on weekdays (any time)

Happens randomly on weekdays (any time) Last restock date: Tuesday, March 23 at 1am EDT

Tuesday, March 23 at 1am EDT Wait time: Online orders, average one week shipping

Sam's Club is overdue for a PS5 restock – the last time was a surprise at 1am EDT on March 23. That off-putting time made it stay in stock way longer than normal: a whole four minutes. That's a lifetime in the console restock world.

Sam's Club, unlike Best Buy and Walmart, doesn't do frequent restocks or stick to a time schedule. So it's important to follow our PS5 restock tracker for this store. While you don't have to be a member of Sam's Club to buy PS5, you will get charged a fee or need to use a temporary membership to purchase the Sony console.

Here's what our Sam's Club PS5 restock alert looked like last time (March 23):

🚨🚨🚨PS5 restock! 🔷 Sam’s Club 🔷 in the US has it right now.♻️RT this + follow @mattswider + @techradarPS5 bundle options https://t.co/D8mn9KxWdwPro tip: bundles are higher in $, yes, but they remain in stock longer.March 23, 2021 See more

TechRadar will continue to report on PS5 restock information as the news breaks. We'll update this page with the most relevant data regarding Sony's console and when it's back in stock. Time is always a factor, so knowing when PS5 will be in stock at Best Buy and other retailers give you a better chance to buy it in April, rather than having to wait until the summer of 2021 – or even later this year.